BBNaija All Stars: This is What Pere Has to Say About His Fight with Alex | Watch

Although the BBNaija All-Stars Season has come to an end, the drama, relationships, and feuds continue to live on. One such event is the apparent long-lasting feud between All-Stars runner-up, Pere, and former housemate, Alex.

Recall that both parties were involved in several disagreements while in the Big Brother house over several things including bed space. In one such argument, Pere, in a fit of anger, flipped Alex out of the bed she was lying on.

In a recent interview, when Pere was asked if there would ever be a “sit-down” between him and Alex he rejected it outrightly.

“I don’t want a sit-down, I’ll avoid any sit-down. Even Jesus says we should sit down, I’d rather sit with the Devil. That’s how much I don’t want a sit-down.” he said while speaking with the interviewer.

The reality star and actor also stressed that he’d rather everyone stay in their own “corners” and avoid one another.

