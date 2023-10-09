BBNaija All Stars: This is What Pere Has to Say About His Fight with Alex | Watch

Although the BBNaija All-Stars Season has come to an end, the drama, relationships, and feuds continue to live on. One such event is the apparent long-lasting feud between All-Stars runner-up, Pere, and former housemate, Alex.

Recall that both parties were involved in several disagreements while in the Big Brother house over several things including bed space. In one such argument, Pere, in a fit of anger, flipped Alex out of the bed she was lying on.

In a recent interview, when Pere was asked if there would ever be a “sit-down” between him and Alex he rejected it outrightly.

I don’t want a sit-down, I’ll avoid any sit-down. Even Jesus says we should sit down, I’d rather sit with the Devil. That’s how much I don’t want a sit-down.” he said while speaking with the interviewer.

The reality star and actor also stressed that he’d rather everyone stay in their own “corners” and avoid one another. 

Watch the full discussion here:

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Abraham Isaac October 9, 2023

The Music Blog: These are the  Producers Behind Your Favorite Afrobeats Tunes

Producers are the unsung heroes responsible for the current hit tracks we love today. While they are often unacknowledged, music ...

Abraham Isaac October 9, 2023

Watch: See Diary of a Kitchen Lover’s Latest Spaghetti Bolognese Recipe

Sarah Olowojoba popularly known as Chef Tolani has released a new cooking recipe for Spaghetti Bolognese through her popular Instagram ...

Abraham Isaac October 9, 2023

The Music Blog | 5 Afrobeats Hot and Rising Artistes to Watch This Week

In the dynamic and rapidly progressing realm of Afrobeats, hot and rising talents emerge regularly to captivate audiences worldwide. We ...

Abraham Isaac October 9, 2023

“Music Was My Only Reason to Live”- Oxlade Shares in New Episode of “Tea with Tay” Podcast. 

Popular songwriter and artist Oxlade has recently shared in an interview with media personality Taymesan, that music was the only ...

Abraham Isaac October 7, 2023

Six Must-Visit African Countries For Tourists and Vacation-Seekers

Africa is naturally one of the most fascinating continents to visit. Its rich and unique culture, diverse national and ethnic ...

Abraham Isaac October 7, 2023

Nigerian Music Label Mavin Records Seeks Potential Sale or Major Investment

The popular music label, Mavin Records is actively considering options for a huge sale of its stake according to reports.  ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail