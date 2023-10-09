The Music Blog: These are the  Producers Behind Your Favorite Afrobeats Tunes

Producers are the unsung heroes responsible for the current hit tracks we love today.

While they are often unacknowledged, music producers are indispensable in ensuring that the melody, lyrics, and sound are all harmonized, thereby giving rise to flawless masterpiece sounds that are consistently delivered to the audience. Afrobeats, an artistic movement that is composed primarily of danceable instrumentals and rhythm, attributes equitable credit to its most successful tracks and music producers. For this reason, we present in this segment of Ynaija Discover a selection of exceptionally skilled producers who are responsible for the Afrobeat songs that you have grown to love.

Blaise Beatz: Davido’s “Feel”

Blaisebeatz or Blaise Beats if you will, is a Nigerian record producer, and songwriter. Known for his “OBAH” or “It’s Blaise on the Beat Baby” tags, the producer has worked with most of the prominent names in Afrobeats today. He produced the danceable and contagious song off Davido’s Timeless album “Feel”.

Magicsticks: Asakes’s “Mr Money With The Vibe”

Although his name may not be familiar to you, there’s little to no chance that you’ve not heard his talent on some of your favorite recordings, especially from popular Afrobeats artist, Asake. The prolific producer is also behind the sound in Tiwa’s Savage “Stamina” and Asake & Burna Boy’s “Sungba Remix”. The easy blend between Magicsticks and Asake is worth mentioning as he is behind all the songs on the artists’ popular album, Mr Money With The Vibe. His amazing work on the album is unarguable and perhaps be an incentive for Magicsticks to get the flowers he deserves.

BMH: Blaqbonez’s “Starlife”

If you’re not familiar with the name BMH, you should have at least heard his producer tag “Burst my Head!” at the beginning and end of a song. BMH boasts of global records including Ckay’s Emiliana, a Diamond-certified track that sat atop the UK Afrobeats Chart for six weeks. He also made an appearance on Blaqbonez’s album ‘Young Preacher’, producing the track “StarLife”. For the future of Afrobeats, BMH’s distinct drums and sounds are already deep in the mix, serving as a propelling engine behind the breakout EP of Chocolate City / Nu tribe’s latest signee Tar1q. BMH’s journey, already as impressive as it is, is worth keeping an eye on.

Tuzi: Omah Lay’s “Reason”

Popularly known as “Tuzi, the serial hit maker” Tuzi is a Nigerian music record producer. The 24-year-old has produced a series of top charting songs including Omah Lay’s “Reason” which charted at #1 on Apple Music Nigeria Top Song Charts, Skiibii’s “Sensima”, and Reekado Banks’ “Rora” amongst others. His debut release “Shanor” features popular artists Asake and 1da Baton.

Mr Soul: Spyro’s are“Who Is Your Guy?”

When it comes to making sounds that make you want to move your feet, Mr Soul comes to mind. His excellent talent and music mastery have led him to collaborate with some of Afrobeats’ biggest artists, including Davido, Falz, Kizz Daniel, Cobhams, and Waje amongst others. His recent work on Spyro and Tiwa Savage’s “Who Is Your Guy?” remix, a tune that easily became an anthem on top playlists in Nigeria, earned recognition at the 2023 Headies Awards, winning the category for Best Collaboration.