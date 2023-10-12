See Our Favorite Looks from Last Night’s Private Screening of Merry Men 3 

Merry Men 3 is coming to cinemas this week and the makers threw an exclusive screening party at the Filmhouse Lekki Cinema to celebrate. From the show’s casts to celebrities and socialites, the guests showed up and showed out in the best of Lagos’ glitz and glam. 

Lilian Esoro kept it chic in a white mini gown with embellished thread drops while Williams Uchemba made his mark as the style of the show with a pretty pink suit. Lucy Edet was also spotted in a custom-made green silk dress showing off her dazzling physique. The “General” Pere Egbi showed off a black silk-styled suit while The Makuns showed out in style with the star of the show AY sporting a tuxedo style suit while his better half Mabel made a statement with her maroon dinner dress and scarf embellished with sparkling stones. The event also features some of Nigeria’s media and stage finest. 

Check out some of our favorite looks from the event below:

Lillian Esoro

Williams Uchemba

The Makuns 

Pere Egbi

Uti Nwachukwu

Yomi Casual

Tana Egbo-Adelana

Lucy Edet

Boma Akpore

Sandra Okunzuwa

