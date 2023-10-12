Pastor Adeboye Chooses A Side Between The Israel and Palestine War; BBC Says It Has Found No Evidence That Tinubu Forged CSU Certificate | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Peter Obi advises Tinubu to come clean on his identity crisis

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Peter Obi advises Tinubu to come clean on his identity crisis

On October 11, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, advised President Bola Tinubu to reveal his true self and identity so he could rescue Nigerians from the catastrophe he was bringing.

Peter Obi stated that Tinubu should reveal his name, parentage, places he schooled, his place of birth, where and when he served under the NYSC program, the universities he attended, and the certificates he earned.

The ex-Anambra governor spoke at a media conference where he suggested that the controversy between the American court system and the Chicago State University was enough reason for Tinubu to explain himself to Nigerians.

ASUU president vows to strike unless the right thing is done

The Academic Staff of the Union of Universities (ASUU) has promised to keep embarking on strikes if the Nigerian government does not focus on doing the right things for Nigerian tertiary institutions.

On October 11, the president of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, rejected the idea of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) planning to include private universities as among the beneficiaries of its projects.

“ASUU will continue to strike until the right thing is done in our tertiary institutions. Stakeholders’ funds should be abolished,” he said.

EFCC recovers ₦27 billion and $19 million from former politicians

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed that it was able to recover ₦27 billion and $19 million from three different money laundering schemes that involved Nigeria’s former politicians.

The anti-graft agency disclosed that further actions are being taken to retrieve more illicit funds.

The EFCC said it would soon make all its findings public, which includes the investigations of some ex-governors, ex-ministers, and some other government authorities across the country’s agencies.

The anti-graft agency announced that it was also executing ongoing inquiries into some monumental procurement fraud concerning some officials of the Federal Ministry of Power and the Ministry of Agriculture.

BBC says it has found no evidence that Tinubu forged CSU certificate

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has declared that it found no proof regarding the forgery of President Bola Tinubu’s Chicago State University (CSU), thereby making such accusations false.

This declaration was published in a report by the BBC’s Global Disinformation Team.

Since the news of the president forging his result for INEC, Nigerians have been clamouring for the revelation of the truth from the President, demanding that he explain his reasons for having different certificates.

One of the presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar, recently received the university documents comprising Tinubu’s CSU educational history to understand the truth behind the alleged forgery of results.

However, the BBC has stated there was no proof of Tinubu forging his academic record. Instead, there were three versions of the Chicago State University for the Nigerian president.

“The original one, from 1979, which he has said in the past, was lost when he went into exile in the 1990s,” the report reads.

“The second one, that he submitted to Inec – supposedly a replacement diploma from CSU (similar to certificates issued by CSU in the 1990s). Additionally, CSU holds another replacement diploma for Mr Tinubu that they say is probably from the early 2000s that he never collected.”

Pastor Adeboye chooses a side between the Israel and Palestine war

Amid the terrible war between the Israelis and Hamas Palestine, the General Overseer of the Nigerian church, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), recently posted a video declaring his support for Israel.

“Hello, my beloved brothers in Israel; I want you to know that we are praying for you, that all members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God all over the world are standing by you at this critical moment,” he said.

The G.O. posted the video on his social media platform as he announced that he would pray for Israel.

However, since his announcement, many netizens have spoken about how he has turned the war between both countries into a religious war even though the battle was not new but has been for decades.