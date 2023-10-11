Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola Talk About Wedding Plans in the Latest Podcast Episode

How Far? With Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola

This latest episode of ‘How Far? With Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola‘ is all you need to continue with this week’s stress as the couple talk about their plans for summer and Mr Eazi’s birthday.

Temi announces her vacation plans for them both as Mr Eazi finally discovers what his love language is. The artist shares his plans for his brand and company, which he credits Temi.

Our favourite celebrity couple, Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola, also give us an insight into their wedding plans and how it is coming along.

The couple were sneaky enough not to share specifics and the date of the wedding, but they described their challenges so far when it came to the wedding planning and their individual preferences.

For the first time, the couple invited a guest host, Suli Breaks, a poet and speaker, as they discussed their wedding plans and wedding tips.

Click here to listen to more of this fun and exciting episode on How Far? With Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka October 9, 2023

Weekend Recap: In Case You Missed It | Davido x NFF ex-president, Ay Makun, Pere, Osimhen

A lot has happened in the entertainment industry this past weekend since we last briefed you on the things that ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka October 7, 2023

Ex-President of NFF x Davido | The Story So Far 

The ex-president of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, revealed that the Nigerian superstar David Adeleke, also known as ...

YNaija October 2, 2023

Weekend Recap: In Case You Missed It | Basketmouth, Ilebaye, Laycon, Mohbad

A lot has happened this past weekend since we last briefed you on the things that occurred recently in the ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka September 29, 2023

Weekend Watchlist: Here are 10 Movies/Series to see this Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka September 28, 2023

BBNAllStars: Angel Speaks On Her Relationship With Lover, Soma, Prays It Lasts Forever

Evicted BBNaija All-Stars housemate, Angel Smith has expressed her feelings towards her fellow ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Soma, after coming ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka September 27, 2023

Media Blog: Here’s What Patoranking had to say About the Making of His Latest Album, “World Best”, and His Perspective on Afrobeats

Considered by many to be one of the forerunners of the contemporary African music scene, Patoranking leaves his imprint with ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail