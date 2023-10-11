Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola Talk About Wedding Plans in the Latest Podcast Episode

This latest episode of ‘How Far? With Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola‘ is all you need to continue with this week’s stress as the couple talk about their plans for summer and Mr Eazi’s birthday.

Temi announces her vacation plans for them both as Mr Eazi finally discovers what his love language is. The artist shares his plans for his brand and company, which he credits Temi.

Our favourite celebrity couple, Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola, also give us an insight into their wedding plans and how it is coming along.

The couple were sneaky enough not to share specifics and the date of the wedding, but they described their challenges so far when it came to the wedding planning and their individual preferences.

For the first time, the couple invited a guest host, Suli Breaks, a poet and speaker, as they discussed their wedding plans and wedding tips.

Click here to listen to more of this fun and exciting episode on How Far? With Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola.