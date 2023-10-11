The Film Blog: Here’s What to Expect from Merry Men 3 (Nemesis)

After two successful Nigerian Box-Office outings, the Merry Men franchise is back with a third part.

Directed by Moses Inywang, part 3 titled “Nemesis” follows the story of the Merry Men and their new nemesis, Dafe, a former member of the group. After being left behind in Russia, Dafe seeks revenge from the Merry Men. He also hunts down corrupt politicians as he believes that the group has failed in executing its duties.

Recall that the first movie of the franchise titled “Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons” was released in 2018 while the second part of the franchise, “Merry Men: Another Mission” was released later in 2019.

The movie will feature the return of stars like Ayo Makun, Williams Uchemba, Ramsey Nouah, among others and the introduction of new cast including Sam Dede, Chidi Mokeme and Nadia Buhari.

As its predecessors were ranked high grossing titles, it is expected that the third part would follow the same fashion, with anticipation and momentum building up to its release.

The release date is set for October 13th, 2023 in cinemas nationwide.

Watch the full official trailer here: https://youtu.be/k-SGQ507q8c?si=sBjhGEIuulhBDyZ3