The Film Blog: Here’s What to Expect from Merry Men 3 (Nemesis)

After two successful Nigerian Box-Office outings, the Merry Men franchise is back with a third part.

Directed by Moses Inywang, part 3 titled “Nemesis” follows the story of the Merry Men and their new nemesis, Dafe, a former member of the group. After being left behind in Russia, Dafe seeks revenge from the Merry Men. He also hunts down corrupt politicians as he believes that the group has failed in executing its duties.

Recall that the first movie of the franchise titled “Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons” was released in 2018 while the second part of the franchise, “Merry Men: Another Mission” was released later in 2019. 

The movie will feature the return of stars like Ayo Makun, Williams Uchemba, Ramsey Nouah, among others and the introduction of new cast including Sam Dede, Chidi Mokeme and Nadia Buhari.

As its predecessors were ranked high grossing titles, it is expected that the third part would follow the same fashion, with anticipation and momentum building up to its release.

The release date is set for October 13th, 2023 in cinemas nationwide.

Watch the full official trailer here: https://youtu.be/k-SGQ507q8c?si=sBjhGEIuulhBDyZ3

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Abraham Isaac October 11, 2023

NBC | Here’s What Could Become of the Media Space in the Near Future

“While the threats to media freedom are real and concerning in their own right, their impact on the state of ...

Abraham Isaac October 10, 2023

Watch | Behind the Renowned Nigerian Fashion Brand: Ugo Monye

Nigeria is known to be the birthplace of creatives. From music to art to fashion, Nigeria’s creative industry is saturated ...

Abraham Isaac October 10, 2023

Film Blog: Filmone Entertainment Announces New Star-studded Movie Title “Adire” Set to Release November 3rd

Nigerian film distribution and production house Filmone Entertainment, has announced the release date of its first feature film, “Adire” across ...

Abraham Isaac October 10, 2023

Enioluwa ‘Eni’ Stars in Kizz Daniel’s New Music Video “My G” | Watch

Afrobeats sensation, Kizz Daniel has released the accompanying music video of his hit single “My G” which marks his first ...

Abraham Isaac October 10, 2023

Tech Tuesday | Here are The Tech Updates You Should Know this Week 

Starlink Slash Prices in Nigeria, Offer Partial Refund For Old Orders Starlink has slashed its hardware prices in Nigeria by ...

Abraham Isaac October 9, 2023

BBNaija All Stars: This is What Pere Has to Say About His Fight with Alex | Watch

Although the BBNaija All-Stars Season has come to an end, the drama, relationships, and feuds continue to live on. One ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail