The Film Blog: All You Need to Know about Kunle Afolayan’s New Title “Ijogbon” 

While we are still mulling over the success of the movie title, Anikulapo, and the announcement of the film’s upcoming series, Kunle Afolayan Productions in partnership with Netflix, has announced the release of its latest movie “Ijogbon”. 

Written by Tunde Babalola and directed and produced by the award-winning Kunle Afolayan, Ijogbon is a culturally rich, family adventure movie set in the Southwestern part of Nigeria. The story follows four teenagers (Three boys and One girl), who stumble upon a bag of uncut diamonds and conceal it. However, they begin to suffer the consequences of their actions as others come looking for the bounty.

With a runtime of about 115 minutes, the suspense thriller explores the universality of human emotions, defined by peculiar cultural backgrounds and beliefs.  

“Although the location is rural, the movie- “Ijogbon” is set in the present day and KAP Motion Pictures has delved into local folklore to better tell this story,” Afolayan said while speaking on the movie.

He also mentioned that the movie depicts what life was like for teenagers in the rural parts and their aspirations for a better life, even if they have to“Japa”.

The movie title features a rich and robust cast including Bimbo Manuel, Gabriel Afolayan, Sam Dede, Tana Adelana, Yemi Solade, Yemi Sodimu, Femi Branch, Adunni Ade, Funky Mallam, Dorothy Bachor, Fawaz of the Ikorodu Bois among others.

Kunle Afolayan Productions (KAP) is known for its intentionality in producing amazing movie titles, including October 1st (2014), Citation (2020), A Naija Christmas (2021), Anikulapo(2022), and many others.

Its most recent title Anikulapo was nominated for four award categories in the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, winning two including the Best Indigenous Language-Yoruba and Best Overall Movie. 

With the success of titles like Anikulapo, and Citation among others, Ijogbon is expected to follow in the same fashion, with movie enthusiasts reeling in anticipation. 

The movie is set to premiere on  Netflix on October 13, 2023.

Watch the full trailer here: https://youtu.be/ocOjEtqq_Nw?si=l6_qHmZBC7oYkVZW

