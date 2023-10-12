Highlights: Follow Alma Asinobi As She Explores the Beauty and Culture of Egypt

Travel and Lifestyle vlogger, Alma Asinobi recently took a trip to Egypt, one of the most spectacular countries in Northern Africa. This picturesque country is well known for its exquisite art, breathtaking architecture, and delectable cuisine. It is also home to some of the oldest civilizations in the world

In a series of videos, Alma takes us on her adventure in Egypt as she visits the 4000-year-old Pyramids of Giza, the incredible city of Luxor, the Fairmont Nile Hotel, and much more. If you’re planning a trip to visit the beautiful city of Egypt soon, get lost in Alma’s adventure as she takes us through the beautiful country.

See the highlights of her trip below: