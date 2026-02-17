theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
Passenger Dies on United Airlines Flight to Nigeria, as Odumeje and Others Attempt Rescue
February 17, 2026

Breaking News: Passenger Dies on United Airlines Flight to Nigeria, as Odumeje and Others Attempt Rescue

by YNaija
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Sets August 1 Deadline for Visa Amnesty, Vows Strict Penalties for Overstayers
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Sets August 1 Deadline for Visa Amnesty, Vows Strict Penalties for Overstayers
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Natasha Reclaims Her Senate Seat, Accuses Akpabio of Dictatorship
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Senate Claims Natasha was Suspended for Gross Misconduct, not Sexual Harassment

A United Airlines flight scheduled to land in America this morning was forced to divert to Nigeria after a passenger delivered twins on the flight. The plane was forced to land in Dakar, Senegal, and return to Nigeria this morning.

On its return, a passenger fainted, and the cabin crew brought in an oxygen mask to resuscitate the passenger with help from other passengers, including popular pastor Odumeje (Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere).

The first oxygen mask through the third all failed, and the fourth partially worked. Unfortunately, that was not enough to save the passenger. Around 10:29 am this morning, the passenger passed. The flight is scheduled to land at 11:07 am this morning.

The News Blog
, , , , , ,
YNaija
View All Posts by Author
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | El-Rufai Detained by EFCC Over ₦432bn Corruption Investigation
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | El-Rufai Detained by EFCC Over ₦432bn Corruption Investigation
Previous Post
Update: Man, 60, dies on United Airlines flight with forced landing in Senegal—more details emerge
Passenger Dies on United Airlines Flight to Nigeria, as Odumeje and Others Attempt Rescue
Next Post
You May Also Like
Passenger Dies on United Airlines Flight to Nigeria, as Odumeje and Others Attempt Rescue
Update: Man, 60, dies on United Airlines flight with forced landing in Senegal—more details emerge
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | El-Rufai Detained by EFCC Over ₦432bn Corruption Investigation
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | El-Rufai Detained by EFCC Over ₦432bn Corruption Investigation
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | National Assembly Reconvenes Early to Move Election Date to Feb 13
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | National Assembly Reconvenes Early to Move Election Date to Feb 13
0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

7 Traditional Festivals Every Nigerian S...
Events Happening In Lagos This Week (Feb...
Passenger Dies on United Airlines Flight to Nigeria, as Odumeje and Others Attempt Rescue
Update: Man, 60, dies on United Airlines...
Passenger Dies on United Airlines Flight to Nigeria, as Odumeje and Others Attempt Rescue
Breaking News: Passenger Dies on United ...
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | El-Rufai Detained by EFCC Over ₦432bn Corruption Investigation
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | El-Rufai Deta...
Should Nigerian Celebrities Even Be Sharing Their Political Opinions?
Should Nigerian Celebrities Even Be Shar...

Recent Comments

15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 arrow 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://ynaija.com 300 0 1