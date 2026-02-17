Breaking News: Passenger Dies on United Airlines Flight to Nigeria, as Odumeje and Others Attempt Rescue

A United Airlines flight scheduled to land in America this morning was forced to divert to Nigeria after a passenger delivered twins on the flight. The plane was forced to land in Dakar, Senegal, and return to Nigeria this morning.

On its return, a passenger fainted, and the cabin crew brought in an oxygen mask to resuscitate the passenger with help from other passengers, including popular pastor Odumeje (Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere).

The first oxygen mask through the third all failed, and the fourth partially worked. Unfortunately, that was not enough to save the passenger. Around 10:29 am this morning, the passenger passed. The flight is scheduled to land at 11:07 am this morning.