Passenger Dies on United Airlines Flight to Nigeria, as Odumeje and Others Attempt Rescue
February 17, 2026

Update: Man, 60, dies on United Airlines flight with forced landing in Senegal—more details emerge

by YNaija
More facts have emerged on the man who unfortunately passed away this morning on United Airlines Flight UA613 from Nigeria to DC.

The man is said by passengers still on the flight to be in his 60s and had fainted due to the conditions on the flight. Passengers had been forced to land in Dakar, Senegal, where they were kept for 4 hours with no further amenities.

“It is possible he had underlying conditions that worsened because of the stress,” according to a passenger who is still on the plane and has requested anonymity.

“They just took him to the front so that people don’t look at him when going out. They wrapped him in blankets.”

“This is all after the oxygen masks from United Airlines didn’t work. Then, at some points, the air hostess said there was nothing more that could be done. Can you imagine? On a flight where oxygen tanks failed? This is so unfair.”

The flight is still scheduled to land at 11:07 am this morning.

This is a developing story.

