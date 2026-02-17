Events Happening In Lagos This Week (February 17th-22nd)

Beating the Odds: Stories That Highlight the Importance of Early Screening and the Vaccine

This week in Lagos is filled with events for a diverse audience, from art exhibitions to brunches, tech fests, and even movie club nights; there is something for everyone.

Of Presence And Absence

This art exhibition is the perfect event for those who want to experience a taste of Art November in February, and it runs from the 17th through the end of the month.

Lagos Tech Fest

Happening on the 17th and 18th of February, this event is ideal for tech professionals looking to network with peers in the field.

Songs We Never Forget

This group exhibition is the perfect exhibition to attend as an art enthusiast and the perfect way to spend your day now that the Valentine’s Day festivities have eased up. It is open on the 19th and 20th of February.

Femme Flow + Brunch

Happening on the 21st of February, this is a women’s movement experience event, wellness check, and brunch all happening in one morning.

Let The Singles Breef!

This event is designed for single people who want an opportunity to meet new people, play games, and enjoy good food, and it is happening on the 21st of February.

Afrosonic Film Club

Back with their second screening of the year, and in partnership with Alien Prose, this event is perfect for film and arts lovers and is happening on the 21st of February.

The Good Picnic

This is for people who enjoy a relaxed picnic environment and a fun day out for networking, games, and movies. This event is happening on the 21st of February.

Ponmo Is A Bird

This workshop is the perfect event for creatives looking to pick up more skills to sharpen their crafts and it is happening on the 21st of February

Scent Fest

Hosted by CB fragrance, this event is perfect for fragrance lovers who want an opportunity to try new scents, and it is happening on the 21st of February.

Mindful Macrame

Perfect for lovers of creative spaces and events, this slow, calming creative experience is happening on the 22nd of February.