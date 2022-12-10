My wife said she was tired – Julius Agwu confirms crashed marriage

The Nigerian stand-up comedian Julius Agwu and his wife, Ibiere, are no longer together.

In an interview with media personality Daddy Freeze, the 49-year-old man said that his wife had had enough of their marriage and had to leave.

Julius, despite his failed marriage, claimed to be happy, saying, “My wife said she is not marrying me again; she said she is tired of the marriage.

“That’s why I thank God I am alive. Satan works in mysterious ways, but God works in miraculous ways.”

Speaking more about his health, Julius admitted that the rumours about his health failure are true.

He disclosed that in 2016, he was admitted to a London hospital, where he was in a coma for three months.

“There are no rumours about my health. It is true. I had a brain tumour in 2015. When I travelled to London to do a show, just two days before the show, I was rushed to the hospital.

“I was in a coma for 3 months. I thank God I am alive.”

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija December 10, 2022

Morocco becomes first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals after shocking victory over Portugal

Youssef En-Nesyri secured Morocco’s historic 1-0 victory against Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in their World Cup quarterfinal match on Saturday.  ...

YNaija December 10, 2022

God has called me to serve him, but not as a pastor – BBNaija’s Pere Egbi

Pere Egbi, a finalist on Big Brother Naija’s “shine ya eyes” season, has talked about his calling to be a ...

YNaija December 10, 2022

R. Kelly releases surprise 13-song album called “I Admit It” while locked up on federal sex crimes

Disgraced R&B artist R. Kelly, who is presently serving a 30-year term for federal racketeering and sex trafficking crimes, has ...

YNaija December 9, 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia knock out Brazil 4-2 on penalties

In a remarkable comeback, Croatia eliminated pre-tournament favorites Brazil from the World Cup. The Selecao were considered favorites coming into ...

YNaija December 9, 2022

The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

YNaija December 9, 2022

Oyedepo did not back Peter Obi for president – Deji Adeyanju ridicules LP Presidential Candidate

Deji Adeyanju, a prominent activist in Nigeria’s social and political landscape, has ridiculed Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail