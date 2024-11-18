Weekend Recap In Case You Missed It | Chidinma Adetshina, Davido, Akah, Daddy Freeze, Jude Nnam

Chidinma Adetshina crowned second runner-up of Miss Universe

Chidinma Adetshina crowned second runner-up of Miss Universe

South African-born Nigerian Chidinma Adetshina was crowned the first runner-up of the Miss Universe, making her the Miss Africa and Oceania. The beauty pageant runner-up raised the Nigerian flag proudly at the event on Sunday, November 17, as she represented Nigeria at the Miss Universe contest.

With over 120 participants, Chidinma Adetshina overcame all contestants, making it into the top five, a record that had yet to be made in Nigeria since Agbani Darego was crowned Miss World in 2001.

Chidinma had initially contested in the Miss South Africa beauty pageant. Still, she was bullied and faced xenophobic attacks from South Africans and its government, who all claimed that though she had been born in Soweto, South Africa, to a Nigerian father and Mozambican mother, their South African citizenship had not been conferred to her for some alleged reasons.

The winner of the 73rd Miss Universe pageant was Miss Denmark Victoria Kjaer Theilvig in Mexico City.

Davido pledges ₦300 million donation to orphanages ahead of his birthday celebration

Nigerian singer David Adeleke (Davido) has announced that he would donate ₦300 million to orphanages and a charity that aids young people in abstaining from drug abuse and addiction.

The singer is known as a constant benevolent philanthropist who continues to give back to his community. He founded the David Adeleke Foundation in 2022 along with other Non-profit organisations in his quest to help assist the growth of underprivileged children in Nigeria.

In July 2023, the artist revealed that he donated over ₦200 million to orphanages in Nigeria and a record of 13,818 children benefitted from this act of benevolence.

Akah Nnani and Daddy Freeze exchange words on social media over Pastor Iren’s message

Nigerian actor Akah Nnani and media personality Daddy Freeze exchanged words online due to Pastor Emmanuel Iren’s comment on 2023 Presidential Candidate Peter Obi’s statement on vigils in Nigeria.

Pastor Iren opposed Peter Obi’s views, and Daddy Freeze supported Peter Obi by accusing Pastor Iren of benefiting from the vigils as they were his source of income, to which Akah described Daddy Freeze as a lost soul dealing with church hurt and needed prayers.

“This is not a usual video and I believed that I was told to do it and I didn’t want to procrastinate. It happened randomly, I was praying and the holy spirit says pray for Daddy Freeze,” he said.

“It came on my radar couple of days ago when he picked on a pastor I love, care about and I know he is a genuine man of God.”

Daddy Freeze responded to Akah’s statement by saying Peter Obi’s point was valid and that he (Akah) and his pastor needed their prayers.

Gospel singer Jude Nnam’s family confirm his abduction

The family of Nigerian gospel singer and songwriter, Jude Nnam have announced that the artist has been kidnapped on Friday, November 15, in Umunnachi, Anambra State.

A catholic priest by the name Augustine Mario had first raised the alarm, taking to Facebook to request for people to pray for the safety and fast release of the singer. Jude Nnam is the CAN National Music Director and a Member of the National Liturgical Commission, CSN.

The singer’s family also took to social media to reveal that the man was yet to be released by his captors. They hoped he would endure the ordeal unscathed as he was dear to them and an icon in the Nigerian gospel music industry.