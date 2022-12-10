FG voices concern over the low number of convictions for exam malpractice

The Federal Government has expressed concern over the low number of convictions in cases of examination malpractice.

On Friday in Abuja, during a one-day sensitization workshop on exam malpractice in Nigeria organized by the National Examinations Council (NECO) in cooperation with the National Assembly, Mr. Andrew Adejoh, the Permanent Secretary, of the Federal Ministry of Education, made the announcement.

In Adejoh’s stead was Zubairu Abdullahi, Director of Special Duties at the Federal Ministry of Education.

He noted that the government had passed several pieces of legislation over the years to address the problem of exam malpractice, but that none of them had been very effective.

“The decree 20 of 1984 prescribing 21 years imprisonment upon conviction and the amended Examination Malpractice Act of 1991 which seek five-year jail term or a fine of N250, 000.

“The effectiveness of these measures is highly debatable, more so that not many have gone to jail because of examination malpractices. I suggest we look into our laws,” he said.

However, he praised NECO and other exam bodies for using technology to counter the threat, stating that this strategy has been quite successful so far.

Speaking also at the event, titled ‘The Role of Education Stakeholders in Tackling Malpractice in Nigeria,’ was   Professor Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi, Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of NECO, who stated that examination malpractice tends to discourage hard work among serious students.

Wushishi called on all parties involved to help pupils break their tendency of looking for shortcuts.

Akon Eyakenyi, deputy head of the Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, shared similar sentiments, saying that exam malpractice undermines public trust in the educational system.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija December 9, 2022

We Are Under Pressure To Compromise Elections – CDS

General Lucky Irabor, the country’s Chief of Defense Staff, has stated that there is constant pressure on security forces to ...

YNaija December 8, 2022

Buhari’s administration has saved Nigerians from hunger – Lai Mohammed

Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed claims that food security and an increase in the number of products made in ...

YNaija December 8, 2022

Detailed account of how the Nigerian Army allegedly conducted mass abortions in secret on victims of insurgency

According to a report by the international news organization Reuters, the Nigerian Army has been conducting illegal abortions on women ...

YNaija December 7, 2022

NCC issues warning of TikTok challenge used to steal data from users’ devices

Participating in the Invisible Challenge on TokTok could put users at risk, according to the Nigerian Communications Commission’s Computer Security ...

YNaija December 5, 2022

New Naira Notes Might Be Illegal – Femi Falana

Femi Falana (SAN), an activist lawyer, has encouraged President Muhammadu Buhari to propose a Supplementary Bill to the National Assembly ...

YNaija December 5, 2022

What is Tinubu doing in the UK?

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), is scheduled to give a speech on his ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail