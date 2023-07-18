From ‘Swallow’ to ‘Anikulapo’: Inside Netflix’s Three-Film Deal with Kunle Afolayan

Netflix’s foray into Nigeria’s vibrant film industry, Nollywood, has been marked by a series of significant deals, one of which is the three-film partnership with acclaimed movie director and producer Kunle Afolayan. Let’s take a closer look at this collaboration and its impact on African storytelling.

In March 2021, Netflix and Kunle Afolayan announced their partnership, which involved the production of three films set in Nigeria. Under this co-production slate, Netflix obtained local and international film rights for a period of up to 15 years, after which the rights would be returned to the director.

The first film released as part of this collaboration was “Swallow” on October 1, 2021. Written by Sefi Atta, this compelling movie delves deep into the story of a naive secretary who, amidst career challenges, considers becoming a drug mule in 1980s Lagos.

Kunle Afolayan’s signature casting style shone through as Nigerian singer/songwriter Niyola Eniola Akinbo took on the lead role. The film also featured a talented ensemble cast, including Deyemi Okanlanwon, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, Ijeoma Grace Agu, Mercy Aigbe, Eniola Badmus, Kelvin Ikeduba, Omotunde Adebowale David, Frank Donga, and more.

The second film from this collaboration, titled “Anikulapo,” was released on September 30, 2022, with Shola Dada credited as the writer. “Anikulapo” is a cultural masterpiece that revolves around the pursuit of greener pastures, leading to an encounter with Akala, a mystical bird believed to possess the power of life and death. Kunle Afolayan’s visionary direction brought to life the rich cultural heritage, political dynamics, and spiritual beliefs of the Yoruba people.

The film showcased a blend of seasoned and emerging talents from Nollywood, with Kunle Remi and Bimbo Ademoye leading the cast. Sola Sobowale, Taiwo Hassan, Fathia Balogun, Mr Macaroni, and others also made noteworthy appearances. Within just 10 days of streaming, “Anikulapo” became a global sensation on Netflix, amassing over 8 million views and topping the non-English language list.

The success of “Anikulapo” prompted speculation about a potential continuation of the story. During an Instagram Live session with Kunle Afolayan and Kunle Remi, the director announced that the story was far from over. He revealed plans to present “Anikulapo” as a series, as originally intended.

Fans eagerly await the return of characters like ‘Saro’ and ‘Aromolake’ on their screens, as well as the new twists and turns this franchise will bring. While no official sequels have been released, the prospect of a Netflix original series based on “Anikulapo” has sparked intrigue about the conversations happening behind the scenes.

Kunle Afolayan’s third and final film as part of the Netflix deal is highly anticipated as a character-driven drama. This upcoming feature will explore dementia with an African spiritual twist. Although specific details about the film’s production stages, cast, and release are still unknown, expectations are high for another exceptional cinematic experience.

It’s important to note that the films “A Naija Christmas” and “Citation” were not included in the three-film deal. “A Naija Christmas” appears to be a flagship Netflix project for 2021, where Kunle Afolayan was hired as a director. “Citation,” on the other hand, was an acquisition title that premiered globally on Netflix on November 6, 2020.

Netflix has demonstrated its commitment to investing in African storytelling by striking several similar deals with African creatives. The partnership with Kunle Afolayan marked the streaming giant’s initial entry into the African market. The second deal was made with Mo Abudu and Ebonylife Studios, resulting in two series and several Netflix-branded films. Mo Abudu’s movie slate includes notable adaptations such as “Blood Sisters” and “Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman” based on Wole Soyinka’s “Death and the King’s Horseman.” Additionally, a screen adaptation of Lola Shoneyin’s “The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives” is in the works. The third deal involved South African filmmaker Mandlakayise (Mandla) Walter Dube, following the success of “Silverton Siege.” These deals signify the recognition and opportunities given to a select few in the industry.

With African filmmakers at the forefront of their creative endeavors and global streaming platforms vying for a share of the market, the growth rate of the African film and TV industries over the next five years will be captivating to observe.

Kunle Afolayan, an award-winning director and producer, has consistently delivered excellence through his creative works, following in the footsteps of legendary Nigerian filmmaker Tunde Kelani. Under his company, Golden Effects Pictures, Afolayan has produced timeless classics such as “The Figurine” (2009), “Phone Swap” (2012), “October 1” (2014), “The CEO” (2016), “Citation” (2021), and “Mokalik” (2019).

It’s worth noting that “Anikulapo” made a double debut on both Netflix and the big screens, showing in 44 locations from September 30 to October 9, 2022. The film garnered ticket sales of N12.59 million during this period. This dual release demonstrates a valuable partnership between streaming platforms and exhibitors, highlighting the potential for mutually beneficial collaborations.

“Swallow” and “Anikulapo” are prime examples of Nigerian originals with local narratives that possess a universal appeal. The former explores the theme of drugs, while the latter is inspired by music legend Fela. It will be intriguing to see how the final title in Netflix’s collaboration with Kunle Afolayan will present itself.

As this deal evolves, the question arises: Should we anticipate another slate between Netflix and Kunle Afolayan, or will the filmmaker strike a new partnership with a different streaming platform? The future holds exciting possibilities for the continued growth of African storytelling on the global stage.