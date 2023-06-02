President Tinubu Appoints Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff

Bola Tinubu, the President, made significant appointments on Friday, including the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as his new Chief of Staff. Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia, a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, was also appointed as the Deputy Chief of Staff, while George Akume, a former Minister of Special Duties, assumed the position of Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

According to a statement titled ‘President Tinubu appoints Gbajabiamila COS, Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia, DCOS, George Akume, SGF’ signed by Abiodun Oladunjoye, the State House Director of Information, these appointments were announced during a meeting with the Progressives Governors Forum.

The statement emphasized, “In a meeting with Progressives Governors Forum, the President also named former Governor of Benue State and immediate past Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation.”

These appointments indicate a significant reshuffling of key positions within the President’s administration and are expected to have an impact on the government’s operations moving forward.

