The Music Blog: Wizkid Features on Spider-Man Movie Soundtrack

The highly anticipated new Spider-Man movie, ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verses,’ has an impressive star-studded soundtrack that includes the iconic voice of Wizkid.

Renowned record producer Metro Boomin dropped the soundtrack for the latest Marvel animated film on Friday, creating a buzz among music and movie enthusiasts alike. The Spider-Verse soundtrack boasts an array of global artists who have lent their talent to the project.

In addition to Wizkid, notable singers such as Lil Wayne, Nas, 2 Chainz, 21 Savage, A$AP Rocky, Rosalía, and A Boogie have contributed to the 13-track masterpiece. The collaboration features an exciting mix of talent, ensuring a captivating musical experience for fans.

Here’s a glimpse of the tracklist:

“Annihilate” – Metro Boomin & Swae Lee, Lil Wayne, Offset “Am I Dreaming” – Metro Boomin & A$AP Rocky, Roisee “All The Way Live” – Metro Boomin & Future, Lil Uzi Vert “Danger (Spider)” – Offset & JID “Hummingbird” – Metro Boomin & James Blake “Calling” – Metro Boomin & Swae Lee, Nav feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie “Silk & Cologne” – Ei8ht & Offset “Link Up” – Metro Boomin & Don Toliver, Wizkid, Beam, Toian “Self Love” – Metro Boomin & Coi Leray “Home” – Metro Boomin & Don Toliver, Lil Uzi Vert “Nonviolent Communication” – Metro Boomin & James Blake, A$AP Rocky, 21 Savage “Givin’ Up (Not The One)” – Don Toliver & 21 Savage, 2 Chainz “Nas Morales” – Metro Boomin & Nas

This year’s ‘Spider-Verse’ follows in the footsteps of the critically acclaimed and Oscar-winning ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ released in 2018. Fans can expect a visual and auditory feast when the film hits cinemas worldwide, with a theatrical release scheduled for June 2 in the United States, including premium large formats and IMAX.

Watch the movie trailer below: