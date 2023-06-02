The Music Blog: Wizkid Features on Spider-Man Movie Soundtrack

The highly anticipated new Spider-Man movie, ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verses,’ has an impressive star-studded soundtrack that includes the iconic voice of Wizkid.

Renowned record producer Metro Boomin dropped the soundtrack for the latest Marvel animated film on Friday, creating a buzz among music and movie enthusiasts alike. The Spider-Verse soundtrack boasts an array of global artists who have lent their talent to the project.

In addition to Wizkid, notable singers such as Lil Wayne, Nas, 2 Chainz, 21 Savage, A$AP Rocky, Rosalía, and A Boogie have contributed to the 13-track masterpiece. The collaboration features an exciting mix of talent, ensuring a captivating musical experience for fans.

Here’s a glimpse of the tracklist:

  1. “Annihilate” – Metro Boomin & Swae Lee, Lil Wayne, Offset
  2. “Am I Dreaming” – Metro Boomin & A$AP Rocky, Roisee
  3. “All The Way Live” – Metro Boomin & Future, Lil Uzi Vert
  4. “Danger (Spider)” – Offset & JID
  5. “Hummingbird” – Metro Boomin & James Blake
  6. “Calling” – Metro Boomin & Swae Lee, Nav feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
  7. “Silk & Cologne” – Ei8ht & Offset
  8. “Link Up” – Metro Boomin & Don Toliver, Wizkid, Beam, Toian
  9. “Self Love” – Metro Boomin & Coi Leray
  10. “Home” – Metro Boomin & Don Toliver, Lil Uzi Vert
  11. “Nonviolent Communication” – Metro Boomin & James Blake, A$AP Rocky, 21 Savage
  12. “Givin’ Up (Not The One)” – Don Toliver & 21 Savage, 2 Chainz
  13. “Nas Morales” – Metro Boomin & Nas

This year’s ‘Spider-Verse’ follows in the footsteps of the critically acclaimed and Oscar-winning ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ released in 2018. Fans can expect a visual and auditory feast when the film hits cinemas worldwide, with a theatrical release scheduled for June 2 in the United States, including premium large formats and IMAX.

Watch the movie trailer below:

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija June 1, 2023

Singer Joeboy Regrets Being Too Humble

In a candid revelation on his latest podcast, titled “Body & Soul,” Nigerian sensation Joseph Akinfenwa Donus, better known as ...

YNaija June 1, 2023

The Music Blog: Kizz Daniel Appoints Ex-Label Boss as New CEO of Flyboy Inc in Major Plot Twist

In a recent episode of the popular Way Up podcast, talented singer Kizz Daniel made a surprising announcement. The 29-year-old ...

YNaija June 1, 2023

Rick Ross Reveals Surprising Crush on Ayra Starr

Nigerian music is taking the world by storm, with its superstars leading the charge through their chart-topping hits, impeccable style, ...

YNaija May 26, 2023

Portable Reveals Why He Turned Down N5 Million to Perform at Tinubu’s Inauguration Concert

Portable, the fast-rising singer also known as Habeeb Okikiola, expressed his disappointment on Friday as he revealed that the organizers ...

YNaija May 26, 2023

Waje Faces Backlash Following Performance at Tinubu’s Concert

Renowned singer Waje finds herself entangled in controversy as backlash ensues after her recent performance at Bola Tinubu’s inauguration concert, ...

YNaija May 25, 2023

The Olamide Effect: From Fireboy DML to Asake, Meet The Artists He Transformed into Icons

Olamide, an icon in the Nigerian music industry, has not only established himself as a prolific artist with numerous hit ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail