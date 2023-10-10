Film Blog: Filmone Entertainment Announces New Star-studded Movie Title “Adire” Set to Release November 3rd

Nigerian film distribution and production house Filmone Entertainment, has announced the release date of its first feature film, “Adire” across the country.

The movie follows the story of Adire (Kehinde Bankole), a retired school worker on the run who moves to a small town and starts a lingerie-making business, made from her signature adire material. She soon discovers the most unusual friendships and love in the unlikeliest of places. However, her paradise is cut short by Captain, her former pimp whose money she stole to start a new life.

The movie boasts of a star-studded cast including Kehinde Bankole, Femi Branch, Yvonne Jegede, Mike Afolarin, Tomi Ojo, Lizzy Jay, Yemi Blaq, Ifeanyi Kalu, Layi Wasabi amongst others.

The movie is directed by the renowned Nigerian cinematographer and director, Adeoluwa Owu, whose directorial mastery can be seen in titles such as “A Tribe Called Judah”, “The Griot”, and cinematography expertise in “Far from Home”, “Battle on Buka Street”, “Jagun Jagun” among others.

The film is set to premiere in cinemas across the country on November 3rd, 2023.