Afrobeats sensation, Kizz Daniel has released the accompanying music video of his hit single “My G” which marks his first music video of the year since “Rich Till I Die” late in 2022 and “Buga”, some months before then.

The video directed by the incredibly talented Nigerian music video director TG Omori, stars Enioluwa popularly known as “Eni”.

Watch the full music video here: https://youtu.be/E6MEcvk-62s?si=t0vjn-cuK3cPfhOH