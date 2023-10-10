Watch | Behind the Renowned Nigerian Fashion Brand: Ugo Monye

Nigeria is known to be the birthplace of creatives. From music to art to fashion, Nigeria’s creative industry is saturated with incredibly talented individuals who go forth to become global sensations. One of such talents is the amazingly gifted fashion designer Ugochukwu Monye. 

Ugo Monye’s brand philosophy revolves around crafting garments that represent the essence of African royalty. By incorporating luxurious elements for both comfort and highlighting the beauty of African fashion inspiration, the brand skillfully blends traditional fabrics and designs to elevate the traditional menswear outfit.

The creative brand is behind most of the best fits to grace the Nigeria red carpet, including some of the best fits worn by media personality and model BBN’s Ebuka alongside other celebrities including Banky W, and Adesua Etomi amongst others.

In a discussion with @lagosfashionweekofficial, the brand’s founder and creative director, Ugochukwu takes a deep dive into the brand’s history and inspirational roots, providing an external overview of the Ugo Monye brand image.

Watch the full video here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CyN_yGqK5l0/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

