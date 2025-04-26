10 Classic Nollywood Movies to Rewatch This Weekend

If there’s one thing that can provide a solid dose of nostalgia and entertainment, it’s a classic Nollywood movie. Whether you’re in the mood for drama, romance, or a good laugh, these films never grow old. So, grab some popcorn, get comfortable, and let’s take a trip down memory lane with 10 Nollywood classics that you should rewatch this weekend.

Ti Oluwa Nile (1993)

“Ti Oluwa Nile” tells the story of a man who struggles to stay loyal to his wife while battling temptations and his dark secrets. The film’s dramatic twists and intense performances by veteran actors make it an unforgettable watch. Trust me, you’ll be glued to your screen.

Diamond Ring (1998)

Diamond Ring follows a university student who, in a bid to prove himself to his cult group, steals a ring from a corpse. Of course, the dead woman’s spirit comes back to haunt him. It’s spooky, intense, and pure Nollywood gold.

A Trip to Jamaica (2016)

This is the perfect movie to put a smile on your face! A comedy about two Nigerians who travel to Jamaica, only to find themselves caught in a series of hilarious and unexpected situations. The film is packed with jokes, funny moments, and just the right amount of absurdity. It’s an easygoing choice if you’re looking for laughs.

Chief Daddy (2018)

Chief Daddy is a fun choice for a more modern, light-hearted rewatch. The movie is all about family drama, inheritance, and the chaos that ensues when a wealthy man passes away. With a cast full of familiar faces (and some very dramatic twists), this film is a perfect weekend pick for laughs and family fun.

Madam Dearest (2005)

Madam Dearest tells the story of a woman who goes to extreme lengths to secure her family’s future, but her choices lead to devastating consequences. It’s a deep dive into ambition, power, and the price of success. You’ll find yourself hooked from start to finish.

Silent Night (1996)

Silent Night is a crime thriller that follows the tragic story of a young man who gets drawn into a world of armed robbery. It’s intense and emotional and features some of Nollywood’s biggest stars in unforgettable roles. You’ll definitely feel all the emotions with this one.

Osuofia in London (2003)

You’re in for a treat if you haven’t seen Osuofia in London. The film stars Nkem Owoh (Osuofia) as a village man who travels to London to claim his late brother’s inheritance. Of course, things don’t go as planned, and there are many hilarious moments along the way. This one is a true classic for its humor and relatability.

Mortal Inheritance (1996)

This emotional love story features Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde as a young woman living with sickle cell anemia who falls in love with a man from a different ethnic group. It’s heartfelt, powerful, and will tug at your heartstrings. A true Nollywood classic that’s worth every minute.

Igodo (1999)

This epic adventure movie is one of Nollywood’s finest old-school dramas. It follows a group of men who embark on a dangerous journey into the evil forest to retrieve a powerful sword that can save their village. Full of suspense, supernatural twists, and unforgettable performances, Igodo is a must-watch for any true Nollywood lover.

30 Days in Atlanta (2014)

This comedy, starring popular actors like Ramsey Nouah and Desmond Elliot, follows the story of two friends who win a trip to Atlanta, USA, only to find themselves in hilarious predicaments. The fish-out-of-water story never gets old and is full of funny moments that will have you laughing nonstop.