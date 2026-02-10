theme-sticky-logo-alt
events happening in february
February 10, 2026

Events Happening In February 

by YNaija
This month is filled with events focused on the Valentine holiday and celebrating sisterhood. There are raves, activity events, club events, and more. 

  1. Amapiano District: Galentines 

Happening on Friday, the 13th of February, this event is perfect for women who enjoy women-themed events and want a space to vibe to their favorite amapiano. 

  1. South Social

Targeted at a pre-Valentine’s Day celebration, this event is happening on Friday, the 13th of February, and it is the perfect way to step into the weekend. 

  1. Galentine’s Pyjamas 

Happening at Forno, this pizza-making night and pajama-themed Valentine’s event is perfect for women who enjoy active events. It is happening on the 13th of February. 

  1. Galentine’s Day Brunch 

Perfect for those who want to enjoy a day of activity-themed events for Galentine’s, this event is happening on the 13th of February. 

  1. Eko Groove X Sunset At Amah 

Perfect for lovers of Afrobeat, Afro house, and rave-themed spaces, this event is happening on the 14th of February, and it is the perfect way to spend Valentine’s Day. 

  1. Love In The Void

Happening on Friday the 14th, on Valentine’s Day itself, this event is geared toward single people looking to meet someone and is also interactive for couples. 

  1. Movie In The Park 

Catered towards Valentine’s Day, this edition of Movie in the Park features movies, snacks, and a romantic atmosphere. It is happening on the 14th of February. 

  1. Cocktails & Conversations: Love Notes 

Happening at the Lighthouse Bar and Grill in Lekki and slated for the 15th of February, this event is perfect for lovers of romance and intimate events. 

  1. Not A Love Convention 

This event is catered towards single people who are passionate about their status and want to meet other people like them, and it is happening on the 15th of February 

  1. Lagos Tech Fest

Happening on the 18th of February, this event is perfect for those in the tech space who want to network with peers in the same field.

