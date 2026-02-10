Top 5 Stories of the Day | CBN and NCC’s New Rule May Force 30-Second Refunds for Failed Airtime Buys

CBN and NCC’s new rule may force 30-second refunds for failed airtime buys

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

CBN and NCC’s new rule may force 30-second refunds for failed airtime buys

Nigeria’s financial and telecom regulators are planning strict refund rules to address persistent complaints about failed airtime and data purchases. A joint proposal by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) was released as an exposure draft on Monday.

The framework aims to improve accountability and protect consumers across banks, aggregators, and mobile networks. Many users currently wait days or weeks for refunds when transactions fail.

Under the proposal, any failed airtime or data purchase must be automatically reversed within 30 seconds, regardless of whether the fault occurs at the bank, service provider, or mobile network level. The move is expected to bring faster relief and restore trust in digital payments.

Night vigil turns tragic as gunmen kidnap 9 worshippers in Benue

Fear gripped a Benue community after suspected bandits abducted at least nine people during an early morning church vigil. The incident happened around 2 am at St John’s Catholic Church in Ojije, Ado Local Government Area.

Local leaders confirmed that women and youths were taken while attending a vigil linked to a 30-day prayer programme. The council chairman said the church ignored advice to involve security agencies for late-night gatherings.

Police authorities said tactical teams have been deployed and a manhunt is underway. Residents were again urged to alert security forces before hosting night events to avoid further attacks.

El Rufai backs Obi protest, slams Senate over election results rule

Former Kaduna governor Nasir el Rufai has said he would have joined Peter Obi’s protest at the National Assembly against the rejection of real-time electronic transmission of election results, but was out of the country. Obi led the demonstration on Monday with students and civil society groups.

Speaking on Trust Television, El-Rufai said instant transmission is the best way to prevent manipulation at collation centres, which he described as the heart of election rigging. He argued that the rejected clause would have improved election credibility.

El Rufai also said the ADC is preparing seriously for 2027, promising open primaries with no zoning or forced consensus.

Militants take to the skies as drone attacks rise in West Africa

Armed groups in West Africa are increasingly using drones in attacks, sparking fears they can now fight from the air. A BBC report citing conflict tracker Acled says Islamic State-linked groups have carried out about 20 drone strikes, most of them in Nigeria.

Lawmakers and analysts say the drones are cheap commercial devices fitted with explosives. They are also used for spying before ground assaults. Boko Haram has been accused of deploying more advanced weapons than local forces in parts of Borno.

Acled reports similar attacks have occurred in Mali and Burkina Faso. In January, drones and fighters attacked a military base in Borno, killing nine soldiers, highlighting the growing threat.

ASUU deal takes effect as lecturers get 40% allowance increase

Steps have begun to implement the federal government’s revised agreement with university lecturers, following new directives from the education ministry. The move aims to improve welfare and stability across federal universities.

Education Minister Tunji Alausa announced a 40% rise in the Consolidated Academic Allowance for ASUU members, effective from January 1, 2026. He said some institutions have already applied the increase and ordered full compliance nationwide.

Alausa also directed strict payment of the Consolidated Tools Allowance, already approved and funded in the 2026 budget. He said timely implementation will lift staff morale, strengthen teaching and research, and reflect President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to honouring agreements in the education sector.