Nollywood Movies And Series Coming Out This January 2026

Nollywood has a great selection of movies and series coming out this January to keep viewers glued to their TV screens. Exploring diverse genres from romance and slice of life to thrillers. These are some of the movies and series you should look out for this January.

Supernowa (January 9th)

This movie follows the story of “Super” Nowa Ohini, a shy 12-year-old who finds comfort in the background and is inevitably pushed into participating in a major competition by her brother and teacher.

Super finds herself being forced to confront her anxiety or choosing to retreat into her comfort zone.

The movie stars Darasimi Nadi, Onyinye Odokoro, and Nonzo Bassey. Sonia Irabor directed it, and it will be available for streaming on Prime Video.

Everything Is New Again (January 30th)

This is a story of love, family, second chances, and two characters who seem unfit for each other due to their age gap, facing life-altering shifts.

Directed by Naz Onuzo, the movie stars Desmond Elliot, Gbemi Akinlade, Angel Unigwe, Mercy Aigbe, Vine Olugu, Gbubemi Ejeye, and Nancy Isime. It will be available in cinemas nationwide.

Alive Till Dawn (January 30th)

A police officer, a former prisoner, and a woman find themselves trapped inside a building during a sudden zombie attack, forcing them to put aside their distrust towards each other to survive through the night while the zombies tear apart the city.

The movie stars Uzor Arukwe, Sunshine Rosman, Michael Dappa, Chisom Agoawike, and Sani Muazu.

Sulaiman Omotola Ogebo directed it, and it will be available in cinemas worldwide.

Anikulapo: Rise Of The Spectre S2 (January 30th)

This Netflix series follows the first season of the series directed by Kunle Afolayan.

While the details of the cast and the storyline is yet to be released, it is expected to follow through on the end of the previous season.

It will be available for streaming on Netflix.