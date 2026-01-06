theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
January 6, 2026
0 Comment
273 Views

Nollywood Movies And Series Coming Out This January 2026

by YNaija
Nollywood has a great selection of movies and series coming out this January to keep viewers glued to their TV screens. Exploring diverse genres from romance and slice of life to thrillers. These are some of the movies and series you should look out for this January. This movie follows the story of “Super” Nowa... Read More
Film Blog: Africa Magic’s New Original Series “Chronicles” Set to Air on October 6th
Top 5 Podcasts of the Week | Nigeria

Nollywood has a great selection of movies and series coming out this January to keep viewers glued to their TV screens. Exploring diverse genres from romance and slice of life to thrillers. These are some of the movies and series you should look out for this January.

  1. Supernowa (January 9th)

This movie follows the story of “Super” Nowa Ohini, a shy 12-year-old who finds comfort in the background and is inevitably pushed into participating in a major competition by her brother and teacher. 

Super finds herself being forced to confront her anxiety or choosing to retreat into her comfort zone.

The movie stars Darasimi Nadi, Onyinye Odokoro, and Nonzo Bassey. Sonia Irabor directed it, and it will be available for streaming on Prime Video.

  1. Everything Is New Again (January 30th) 

This is a story of love, family, second chances, and two characters who seem unfit for each other due to their age gap, facing life-altering shifts. 

Directed by Naz Onuzo, the movie stars Desmond Elliot, Gbemi Akinlade, Angel Unigwe, Mercy Aigbe, Vine Olugu, Gbubemi Ejeye, and Nancy Isime. It will be available in cinemas nationwide.

  1. Alive Till Dawn (January 30th)

A police officer, a former prisoner, and a woman find themselves trapped inside a building during a sudden zombie attack, forcing them to put aside their distrust towards each other to survive through the night while the zombies tear apart the city. 

The movie stars Uzor Arukwe, Sunshine Rosman, Michael Dappa, Chisom Agoawike, and Sani Muazu. 

Sulaiman Omotola Ogebo directed it, and it will be available in cinemas worldwide.

  1. Anikulapo: Rise Of The Spectre S2 (January 30th) 

This Netflix series follows the first season of the series directed by Kunle Afolayan. 

While the details of the cast and the storyline is yet to be released, it is expected to follow through on the end of the previous season. 

It will be available for streaming on Netflix.

The Film Blog
, , , , ,
YNaija
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a writer who loves turning complex ideas into stories people actually want to read. With a political science degree and five years in the content trenches, he has written about everything from Nigerian culture and politics to blockchain technology and brand strategies.
View All Posts by Author
B7-33 Peptide: Exploring its Properties and Research Potential Across Domains
Previous Post
TECNO Expands CSR Footprint Through Football, Partners Prince Alade to Deliver 5-Aside Football Pitch in Alimosho
TECNO Expands CSR Footprint Through Football, Partners Prince Alade to Deliver 5-Aside Football Pitch in Alimosho
Next Post
You May Also Like
Weekly Highlights: Here’s What You Missed Over The Weekend
Weekend Recap: Here’s What Happened Over The Week
The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend
0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

TECNO Expands CSR Footprint Through Football, Partners Prince Alade to Deliver 5-Aside Football Pitch in Alimosho
TECNO Expands CSR Footprint Through Foot...
Nollywood Movies And Series Coming Out T...
B7-33 Peptide: Exploring its Properties ...
Events Happening In Lagos This Week (Jan...
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | AU Extends Lake Chad Force Mission in Latest Push Against Boko Haram
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | AU Extends La...
5 Top New Year's Resolutions to Give You A Fresh Start in 2026
5 Top New Year’s Resolutions to Gi...

Recent Comments

15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 arrow 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://ynaija.com 300 0 1