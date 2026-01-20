The First-Ever Human + AI Quiz Lands in Benin City

Art Exhibitions to Visit in Lagos Before the Month Ends

On Tuesday, January 27, 2026, the answer comes alive in Benin City as over 100 secondary school teams from across South-South Nigeria take part in a bold new academic experience called The Fusion Challenge.

This is not your regular quiz.

No rote memorisation. No cramming. No trick questions.

Instead, it’s a real-time test of how humans think, collaborate, adapt—and work with machines—when the pressure is on.

Not Just Smart. Future-Ready.

Powered by EDATECH, with support from the Ministry of Education and the Association of Private School Owners of Nigeria, The Fusion Challenge flips the script on what learning looks like in a digital world.

The focus?

Resilience. Creativity. Teamwork. Vision. Strategy. And knowing when to make the first move.

This is about decision-making, not recall.

Judgement, not guessing.

The “Village” Is Back — And It’s Competing Together

Every team is built like a modern community:

Two students

A teacher (plus their school leader)

A parent

Different ages. Different perspectives. One shared goal.

“We’re rebuilding conversation across generations,” says Dr. Sylvester Juwe, creator of the EDAT Quiz.

“The future doesn’t belong to people who just know answers—it belongs to people who know how to think together, especially with machines in the room.”

Nigerian Icons, Real-Life Lessons

To ground the challenge in lived excellence, some of Nigeria’s most respected achievers will be present—each representing a key human virtue.

Olusoji Fasuba – 2006 World Indoor Champion and Royal Navy Personnel

A master of explosive beginnings, Fasuba embodies the power of starting strong—the moment that separates intention from action.

Chioma Ajunwa-Opara – Olympic Gold Medalist, former super falcon player, retired senior police officer

Her story reflects grit, discipline, and the resilience required to succeed across completely different worlds.

Ese Brume & Coach Kayode Yaya – Olympic finalist and elite mentor

A reminder that greatness is built through trust, guidance, and collaboration—not isolation.

Chude Jidenwo – Media entrepreneur, Forbes 30 Under 30 honouree

Representing creativity and vision in a fast-changing, tech-driven economy where humanity still matters.

AI Is Not the Shortcut. It’s the Teammate.

In The Fusion Challenge, artificial intelligence is used—but never blindly.

Teams compete using a Precision & Pace scoring system, inspired by the discipline of sprinting, alongside two AI-powered tools:

The Digital Oracle

Midway through a question, teams can see the AI’s prediction—then decide whether to trust it or challenge it with human judgement.

Baymax’s Analysis

A pressure-lifeline that trims options down to two, testing how well teams refine information when seconds matter.

It’s not about who clicks fastest—it’s about who thinks best.

Backed by Strong Partners

The organisation of the event is proudly supported by TeamHIT, Athletory, and TOD Media—organisations committed to youth development, innovation, and storytelling that moves culture forward.

Bigger Than a Quiz

The EDAT Quiz aligns directly with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals:

SDG 4: Quality Education

SDG 8: Decent Work & Economic Growth

Its mission is simple: prepare young people not just for exams—but for life, work, and leadership in a world shaped by technology.

About EDATECH

EDATECH is an education technology company built on one core belief:

learning should be human, accessible, and meaningful.

By combining technology with character development, EDATECH is helping raise a generation that leads with both intelligence and integrity.

Media Contact

Olabanji Ayegbusi

Public Relations Lead

📞 +234 813 561 7999

📧 admin@edatech.ai

🌐 www.edatech.ai