These Travel Bloggers Would Make You Want to Take an Immediate Vacation | Top 10 Travel Influencers

Aeroplane tickets can be pretty expensive; otherwise, we will be writing this from the comfort of our vacation beach house in the Maldives, but since we can’t tour the world like we want to yet, we can live vicariously through these travel influencers as they open our eyes to so many wonders of the world.

Till the day our piggy bank is full of all our coins, may we suggest a list of the top 10 travel influencers whose content on social media makes you want to drop all you’re doing and take a well-deserved and relaxing vacation in an exotic island, exploring its people, foods, and culture.

Here Are The Top 10 Travel Influencers You Need On Your Timeline

Alma Sinobi

Alma kicks off our list of travel influencers as a travel creator committed to helping Nigerians explore the options they have in travelling overseas with their Nigerian passports.

The Jumoke Smiley

With a blinding smile and a Nigerian passport that has toured nearly every African country, including her home country, Jumoke shows you safe places to go to achieve that summer glow in Nigeria and Africa.

DIY With Joy

Joyce is a digital content creator with an affinity for exploring not only beautiful and breathtaking countries but also as a foodie; this travel creator entices her audience with spices and healthy meals made from her heart.

Sassy Funke

It is impossible not to love this content creator. The question isn’t what Funke can do but rather what she cannot do, as she is an entrepreneur, author, and content creator who shares her cinematic views on life with her fans on YouTube.

Travel with Tolu

Based in London, UK, Tolu offers travel inspirations and tips for your next vacation spot. This gorgeous influencer accurately describes her time in each country, leaving her audience interested and breaking their savings to take a trip to one of the many locations she has visited.

Life with Bugo

Travelling does not get any better than this. Bugo shows you the side of life that you are missing, inspiring adventurers to leap and come out of their comfort zones and into the world, literally.

Bis to the world

Nobody does it like Bisola. Bisola offers guides and tips on her blog as she does the job you need to do to find a suitable country to visit whenever you plan on leaving your country.

Ipinmi Akinkugbe

Ipinmi encourages her audience to enjoy life as it is and explore the hidden gems in Nigeria before deciding to explore the world. Nigeria is a country of hundreds of millions of people, and in this country, there are many underrated sites to see, cultures to experience and food to try. Ipinmi introduces you to a world left untold by Nigerians.

Jessica Ufuoma

Jessica is based in Canada, but her heart lives in the thrill of discovering new places and telling it to whoever wants to listen. Jessica advises her followers on how to travel better and enjoy their stay wherever they are.

Somto Seeks

True to her handle, one can say that Somto seeks fresh and relaxing air, which she finds either on beaches or in happy meals that excite her taste buds. Somto is a solo traveller and a blogging coach.