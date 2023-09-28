BBNAllStars: Angel Speaks On Her Relationship With Lover, Soma, Prays It Lasts Forever

Evicted BBNaija All-Stars housemate, Angel Smith has expressed her feelings towards her fellow ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Soma, after coming out from the reality show.

She revealed this on her X (formerly Twitter) profile. Angel also disclosed that she felt blessed and special.

“God, I hope I’m this happy forever,” she wrote. “Like I haven’t felt this content in a long time. Today, I acknowledge I’m blessed and special.” 

Her tweet gathered a lot of positive reactions, with fans, friends and colleagues wishing her well.

