Bella Shmurda Pays Tribute To Late Best Friend, Mohbad, in New Song ‘My Brother’

Nigerian singer Abiola Ahmed Akinbiyi, also known as Bella Shmurda, recently released a song to pay tribute to his late best friend Ilerioluwa (Mohbad).

The artist has been one of the most vocal and visibly hurt since the announcement of the death of Mohbad. He led the candlelight procession, which was held in Canada.

In his new single, My Brother, Bella speaks about their relationship and how they first met.

Since Mohbad’s death, Bella has been clamouring for justice for his friend, pointing fingers at people he believed to have bullied the young artist while he was alive.

You can watch the video of My Brother here.