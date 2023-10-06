Weekend Watchlist: Here are 10 Movies/Series to See This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are ten movies you need to see this weekend.

No One Will Save You

For a movie feature with only five words of dialogue in a 93-minute runtime, the makers of No One Will Save You really really did a good job. The horror sci-fi follows the story of Brynn, a seamstress living in solitude after the loss of her mother, Sarah and her best friend, Maude. However she awakens one night to see an alien intruder in her home. After the “invasion” things take a different turn as the world she once knew is gone. This mind-boggling movie is filled with suspense so intense it’ll keep you glued to your seat all through.

Love at First Sight

This romance drama follows the life of twenty-year-old Hadley Sullivan. Having missed her flight, she gets stuck at the airport and is at the brink of missing her father’s second wedding in London. When all seems bleak, she meets the “perfect” boy in the airport’s cramped waiting area. His name is Oliver, he’s British and he’s sitting in her row. After a long night together on the plane, Hadley and Oliver lose track of each other amidst the airport’s chaos upon arrival. Can fate intervene to bring them together once more?

Loki 2 (Disney +)

Tom Huddleston retains his role as the god of mischief in the second season of the Marvel Studios series, Loki. Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose. Its mind-bending, jaw-dropping scenes would keep you glued to your screens at the edge of your seat.

Simulant

Yes, AI can have feelings too. Set in the not-too-distant future, Faye (Jordana Brewster) is given an android simulant named Evan (Robbie Amell) to replace her late spouse. Evan enlists Casey (Simu Liu), a talented worldwide hacker whose goal is to erase all limitations constraining simulants’ ideas and capacities, in order to completely realize all of his human features. When he does this, he sets off an A.I. revolt that leads to a government manhunt headed by Agent Kessler (Sam Worthington), who will stop at nothing to stop the emergence of the android robots. With a storyline so compelling, this Sci-Fi movie is a must-add to your weekend watchlist.

Charlie and The Boys

What’s a better way to settle in for the weekend than an intense Nollywood crime comedy? When Charles Omokwe (Kanayo O Kanayo) is released from jail after serving just 13 months of a 7-year prison sentence for a failed heist, he realizes he was betrayed by his employer and plots his revenge to steal the artifact while staying a step ahead of the law.

Savior Complex (Documentary)

The psychology of the “Savior’s Complex” is brought to life in this three-part documentary series. The incredible yet triggering series follows the story of Renee Bach, a youthful American missionary who felt called by God to start a charity in Jinja, Uganda, in order to help undernourished kids. However, alarming claims surfaced that Renee was treating the sick kids on her own, without prior medical training. When investigators step in, they discover that over 100 children have passed away while in the charity’s care over the years. Saviour Complex tackles more general concerns about the morality of international charity work carried out in the name of humanitarian and religious objectives.

The Girl Who Escaped

Coined from the survival story of Kara Robinson, The Girl who Escaped is a heart-wrenching and triggering movie filled with numerous suspense and twists. It follows the story of Kara Robinson who is abducted in front of her home at gunpoint by a serial killer. After 18 long months of being assaulted, drugged and raped, Kara manages to escape, but not before she memorizes enough details to help the police nail her captor. The movie is a testament to Kara’s mental strength through her horrible ordeal and her ability to find peace in its aftermath.

The Scar

“Marriage can heal your injuries, but marriage can’t erase your Scar”

This romance drama movie covers the ills of the society, focusing on female gender mutilation and the effects it can have on its victims. The film features A-list actors including Joseph Benjamin, Stella Damasus, Collins John Emefiele and Ella Emefiele. The drama is sure to leave you brooding on the effects of societal vices and is a must-watch this weekend.

Reptile (Netflix)

With an eclectic cast and twist-filled plot, the Netflix movie Reptile would keep you on your toes till the very ending.

The murder of a real estate agent births a deep dive into police corruption, drugs, money laundering and other vices unraveled by detective Tommy Nichols. The experienced detective uncovers a web of police corruption involving his colleagues and even his wife’s uncle, leading to an intense climax where he takes matters into his own hands.

Vacation Friends 2

What could go wrong when four friends go for a vacation to the Caribbean? Marcus and his wife, Emily, win an all-expenses-paid trip to a Caribbean resort. However, they invite their couple besties Ron and Kyla. When Kyla’s father is released from prison and shows up, things take a different turn and blow out of proportion. Written and directed by renowned filmmaker, Clay Tarver, Vacation Friends is an American comedy movie that would leave you laughing through the weekend.