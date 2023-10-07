Weekend Playlist: Top Songs to Add to your Playlist this Weekend

As we approach the weekend looking to unwind and relax after the stressful week, music can be a form of escape and provide that soothing feeling you yearn for. Committed to giving you the most relaxing time ever, we at Ynaija have done the work and compiled the ideal weekend playlist that would keep you both relaxed and turnt.
- Me & U: Tems
- Rhythm & Blues: Ayra Starr
- Best of Me: Bnxn
- My Brother: Bella Shmurda
- City Boys: Burna Boy
- Beast & Peace: Mohbad
- Tesla Boy: Odumodublvck & Blaqbonez
- San Siro Remix: YKB & Joeboy
- Hushpuppi: Seyi Vibez
- Ndi Ike: Falz, Flavour & Odumodublvck
- Dey Play: Burna Boy
- Kante: Davido & Fave
- Ogaranya: Adekunle Gold
- Pariwo: Mohbad & Bella Shmurda
- Firegun: Odumodublvck & Fireboy
- Denge II: King Perry, Runtown & Shatta Wale
- No Wam: Ajebo Hustlers
- Blood on the Dance Floor: Odumodublvck, Bloody Civilian & Wale
- Gloves: Nissi
- Feelings: Jorga Smith ft Jhus
- Manya: CDQ, Masterktaft & Dammy Thunda
- Free for All: Candy Bleakz ft Bad Boy Timz
- DND: Bella Shmurda ft Lil Kesh
- Pidgin & English: Bnxn
- So What?: Tekno & Shallipopi
- Broken: Kold AF & BRGZ
- Pop Sermon: Dope Caesar, Fave & Ajebo Hustlers
- Bobo: Seyi Shay
Enjoy!
