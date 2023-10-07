Weekend Playlist: Top Songs to Add to your Playlist this Weekend

As we approach the weekend looking to unwind and relax after the stressful week, music can be a form of escape and provide that soothing feeling you yearn for. Committed to giving you the most relaxing time ever, we at Ynaija have done the work and compiled the ideal weekend playlist that would keep you both relaxed and turnt.

Me & U: Tems

Rhythm & Blues: Ayra Starr

Best of Me: Bnxn

My Brother: Bella Shmurda

City Boys: Burna Boy

Beast & Peace: Mohbad

Tesla Boy: Odumodublvck & Blaqbonez

San Siro Remix: YKB & Joeboy

Hushpuppi: Seyi Vibez

Ndi Ike: Falz, Flavour & Odumodublvck

Dey Play: Burna Boy

Kante: Davido & Fave

Ogaranya: Adekunle Gold

Pariwo: Mohbad & Bella Shmurda

Firegun: Odumodublvck & Fireboy

Denge II: King Perry, Runtown & Shatta Wale

No Wam: Ajebo Hustlers

Blood on the Dance Floor: Odumodublvck, Bloody Civilian & Wale

Gloves: Nissi

Feelings: Jorga Smith ft Jhus

Manya: CDQ, Masterktaft & Dammy Thunda

Free for All: Candy Bleakz ft Bad Boy Timz

DND: Bella Shmurda ft Lil Kesh

Pidgin & English: Bnxn

So What?: Tekno & Shallipopi

Broken: Kold AF & BRGZ

Pop Sermon: Dope Caesar, Fave & Ajebo Hustlers

Bobo: Seyi Shay

Enjoy!