Weekend Watchlist: Here are 10 Movies/Series to see this Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are ten movies you need to see this weekend.

Slotherhouse

Just when you think you’ve seen it all in the comedic horror genre, there’s Slotherhouse, a high-concept, ravaging movie that delivers on its promise. It follows the story of a college senior, Emily Young, who wants to be elected as her sorority’s president. However, she lacks the popularity and social media clout to unseat the current “Queen Bee”. To increase her chances at the elections, she adopts a cute sloth, thinking it can become the new mascot and help her win until a string of fatalities implicate the sloth as the main suspect in the murders. With a little bit of gore and a sprinkle of comic relief, this is one enjoyable movie you don’t want to miss.

The Conference

What’s the weekend without a little mind-bending comedy horror? The plot follows a team-building conference for municipal employees which later turns into a nightmare when accusations of corruption begin to circulate and plague the work environment. At the same time, a mysterious figure begins murdering the participants. An incredible blend of comedy and kills, The Conference is a must-see!

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Directed by renowned filmmaker Martin Scorsese, and based on David Grann’s broadly lauded best-selling book, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

Featuring the award-winning Leonardo DiCaprio, the movie title possesses perfectly acted scenes and twists that would leave you completely stunned.

The Plus One

Imagine you’re about to have the wedding of your dreams then one of your most hated “friends” shows up. The movie follows Lizzie (played by superstar Ashanti) who is looking to have the perfect destination wedding thanks to her doting father but her carefully laid plans are thrown into disarray when her “man-of-honor”, Marshall, brings his “ex-from-hell”, Marie. Now, it is going to take an all-out effort from Lizzie’s friends and family to keep Lizzie from losing her mind as her “happily ever after” is faced with ruin. THE PLUS ONE is an uproarious and charming romantic comedy that will leave you in stitches and wanting more!

Bodies

In for a series of whodunits, with a twist that’ll make your mind cave in? Well, Bodies kicks off with a mind-bending backdrop where four detectives stumble upon an eerie cadaver in the exact same spot in 1890, 1941, 2023, and 2053. As detectives from across the different eras investigate, disturbing secrets soon emerge. While “Bodies” sticks to a conventional detective narrative, its audacious time-travel murder-mystery concept will have you perched on the edge of your seat.

Fair Play

Phoebe Dynevor showcases her incredible acting range, transitioning from her role as Daphne in the old-England setting of “Bridgerton” to the contemporary drama of “Fair Play.

This gripping film introduces us to a couple who must keep their relationship under wraps due to strict workplace fraternization rules. Their lives take an intriguing twist when a coveted promotion opportunity arises at their cutthroat financial firm. This introduces an imbalance between both parties as they struggle to keep both work and love alive. The once warm and cozy partnership that once flourished between them now takes a slightly sinister turn.

Old Dads

Bill Burr and the gang will crack you up for sure. In this raucous comedic drama, three middle-aged fathers try and fail to keep up with the progressive development in modern-day parenting, career, and culture. Bill Burr’s always ranting about something and there’s no shortage of uncensored rants in this movie if this is your shtick.

He portrays a small-business owner on the brink of being canceled for daring to crack jokes about Caitlyn Jenner during a work trip and giving a piece of his mind to a snobbish school principal. His main gripe: Political correctness is just a cover-up, not genuine concern for others. For his directorial debut, Burr assembles an impressive cast, with Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine as his well-intentioned business partners.

Your Place or Mine

On the menu, we have awesome rom-coms for the heart, yes, please! Friendship, love, decisions, and laughs. Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher gave quite the performance in this delectable film.

Witherspoon and Kutcher take on the roles of Debbie, now a single mom, and Peter, a successful consultant who hooked up 20 years ago and have been inseparable best friends ever since. But underneath their BFF bond are unspoken truths with hearts wanting more.

Nowhere

Albert Pintó directs a Spanish thriller that takes place in the middle of the ocean. Within the backdrop of a war-torn world marked by a refugee crisis, where the vulnerable, including women and children, face imprisonment and danger, this film unfolds as a single-setting, single-character survival narrative.

Anna Castillo commands the screen, portraying a woman determined to ensure the survival of herself and her newborn baby, no matter the cost. With minimal dialogue, Castillo’s expressive eyes vividly convey every emotion, leaving you on the edge of your seat, perhaps even moved to shed a tear or two.

The Pigeon Tunnel

An intense and riveting documentary, The Pigeon Tunnel follows the life and career of John Le Carré. In this mesmerizing film, the famed documentarian and director Erol Morris deploys his usual tactics to perform a psychological analysis of his subject, who on this occasion — Morris has previously profiled Donald Rumsfeld, Steve Bannon, and Steven Hawking, among others — happens to be the legendary spy novelist John le Carré. The Pigeon Tunnel almost immediately identifies the core events that shaped most of le Carré’s life, from his young age to his career and later life.