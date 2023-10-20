Nostalgic Looks from The 2022 Lagos Fashion Week

The 2023 Lagos Fashion Week (LFW) is underway from October 25 to October 29. The five-day fashion event will welcome exciting looks and collections from fashion designers and enthusiasts all over Nigeria and Africa.

The year’s Lagos Fashion Week promises to be one of the best fashion events in Nigeria’s history. We can bet our money on the trendy, edgy, and stylish outfits that breathe fresh air into the fashion industry.

The 2022 Lagos Fashion Week was a blast; the fashion designers were not the only ones who brought in their A-Games with their eclectic collections. However, the participants, influencers, celebrants and fashion lovers all came ready for war on the runway with their looks.

The theme for the 2023 Lagos Fashion Week is “Standing The Test of Time”, and while we can’t wait to see what this year’s week-long event will bring, while we wait, we have dug up some of our best and favourite looks at the 2022 Lagos Fashion Week.