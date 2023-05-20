Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Hot Water for NYC Car Chase

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have found themselves embroiled in a contentious incident during their recent visit to New York City. According to a law enforcement source, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being held accountable for an alleged “near catastrophic” car chase that unfolded on the busy streets of the metropolis.

The controversy stems from Harry and Meghan’s decision to forgo traditional hotel accommodations in favor of staying at a friend’s residence on the prestigious Upper East Side. However, their attempt to maintain privacy and conceal their whereabouts led to an unexpected series of events.

As per an insider who spoke with Page Six, the California-based couple initially sought discounted rates from The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel. When their request was denied, they opted for the alternative arrangement at their friend’s house. Little did they anticipate the repercussions this choice would have.

According to a New York City law enforcement source, the presence of paparazzi tailing Harry and Meghan throughout the city resulted in what can only be described as a “near catastrophic car chase.” The couple, determined to avoid leading the relentless photographers to their temporary abode, unwittingly found themselves embroiled in a high-stakes pursuit.

Critics argue that the situation could have been avoided had the couple chosen to secure a hotel room instead. An anonymous insider remarked, “They should have prioritized everyone’s safety by simply booking a hotel. But instead, they opted for a free stay and found themselves in this supposed ‘dangerous’ paparazzi chase.”

For those unfamiliar with the incident, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, accompanied by Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, were returning from a high-profile gala when they became the target of an assertive paparazzi pursuit.

The couple’s spokesperson described the photographers as “highly aggressive” and detailed a two-hour ordeal that endangered not only Harry and Meghan but also other drivers, pedestrians, and even two NYPD officers.