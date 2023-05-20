The Music Blog: Davido Reveals How His Late Son Inspired the Stunning Timeless Album Art

Celebrated artist Davido opens up about the profound connection his late son Ifeanyi Adeleke had with the natural world, offering a heartfelt exploration of the captivating Timeless album art.

After a period of absence from the music scene, Davido made an awe-inspiring comeback, leaving a lasting impression with the release of his highly acclaimed Timeless album. This remarkable musical masterpiece continues to reign supreme on the charts, shattering records on various streaming platforms.

During a recent interview, Davido shared a deeply personal insight into the inspiration behind the album’s artwork, drawing from the innocent and awe-inspiring spirit of his beloved late son, Ifeanyi. Ifeanyi possessed a profound love for trees and the great outdoors, considering the elephant the cutest creature in existence.

To pay tribute to his cherished son, Davido skillfully incorporated these elements into the album’s artwork, resulting in a visually striking cover that captures the essence of Ifeanyi’s spirit. Each brushstroke serves as a testament to their unbreakable bond and stands as a poignant reminder of the immense impact Ifeanyi had on Davido’s creative journey.

Tragically, Davido and his devoted wife Chioma experienced the heart-wrenching loss of their son, as Ifeanyi tragically drowned in a pool at their residence in the picturesque Banana Island, located in Lagos State, back in October 2022.

Through the Timeless album, Davido channels his immeasurable grief into an extraordinary artistic creation, immortalizing Ifeanyi’s love for nature and his endearing affection for elephants. In doing so, he leaves an indelible mark on the ever-evolving landscape of contemporary music, inspiring listeners with his poignant tribute to his beloved son.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija May 11, 2023

The Music Blog: We Didn’t Decide to Come Back, God Made It Happen – Psquare

The dynamic duo of Peter and Paul Okoye, famously known as the Psquare brothers, have recently opened up about the ...

YNaija May 10, 2023

The Music Blog: I was suicidal and turned to smoking when I made ‘Soso’ – Omah Lay opens up

Nigerian music is blessed with a multitude of talented artists who constantly strive to push the boundaries of creativity within ...

Joshua Ononose May 8, 2023

The Music Blog: Tiwa Savage’s Coronation Performance | A Controversial Blend of Music and Politics

Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage graced the stage with her mesmerizing performance of ‘Keys to the Kingdom’ at the prestigious coronation ...

YNaija May 3, 2023

The Music Blog: The Legacy of Lagbaja’s Music | A Revolutionary Blend of Fuji and House Ahead of Its Time

Nigeria has a rich musical history with a diverse range of sounds that have permeated the global music scene. One ...

YNaija May 1, 2023

Our split made it possible for Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, and others to shine – P-Square

During a recent interview on ‘The 77’ Podcast, Nigerian music duo, Paul and Peter Okoye, better known as P-Square, made ...

YNaija April 28, 2023

The Music Blog: Ed Sheeran Performs ‘Thinking Out Loud’ in Court to Prove Innocence in Song Lawsuit

Grammy-winning British singer, Ed Sheeran, recently performed on the witness stand in court to prove his innocence in a lawsuit ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail