The Music Blog: Davido Reveals How His Late Son Inspired the Stunning Timeless Album Art

Celebrated artist Davido opens up about the profound connection his late son Ifeanyi Adeleke had with the natural world, offering a heartfelt exploration of the captivating Timeless album art.

After a period of absence from the music scene, Davido made an awe-inspiring comeback, leaving a lasting impression with the release of his highly acclaimed Timeless album. This remarkable musical masterpiece continues to reign supreme on the charts, shattering records on various streaming platforms.

During a recent interview, Davido shared a deeply personal insight into the inspiration behind the album’s artwork, drawing from the innocent and awe-inspiring spirit of his beloved late son, Ifeanyi. Ifeanyi possessed a profound love for trees and the great outdoors, considering the elephant the cutest creature in existence.

To pay tribute to his cherished son, Davido skillfully incorporated these elements into the album’s artwork, resulting in a visually striking cover that captures the essence of Ifeanyi’s spirit. Each brushstroke serves as a testament to their unbreakable bond and stands as a poignant reminder of the immense impact Ifeanyi had on Davido’s creative journey.

Tragically, Davido and his devoted wife Chioma experienced the heart-wrenching loss of their son, as Ifeanyi tragically drowned in a pool at their residence in the picturesque Banana Island, located in Lagos State, back in October 2022.

Through the Timeless album, Davido channels his immeasurable grief into an extraordinary artistic creation, immortalizing Ifeanyi’s love for nature and his endearing affection for elephants. In doing so, he leaves an indelible mark on the ever-evolving landscape of contemporary music, inspiring listeners with his poignant tribute to his beloved son.