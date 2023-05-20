US-Russian Relations Hit a New Low as Barack Obama and Celebrities Face Entry Ban

In a tit-for-tat move following the latest wave of sanctions imposed by Washington, Russia announced on Friday that it had banned the entry of 500 American individuals, prominently featuring former President Barack Obama on its list. The Russian foreign ministry, in a strongly-worded statement, cited the Biden administration’s repeated imposition of anti-Russian sanctions as the primary motive behind the ban.

The intensification of economic measures against Russia by the United States led to the addition of numerous companies and individuals to Washington’s sanctions blacklist. These latest efforts aim to further squeeze Russia’s economy in response to the ongoing Ukraine offensive.

Reacting to these developments, the Russian foreign ministry made it clear that Moscow is not one to turn a blind eye to what it perceives as hostile actions.

The list of banned Americans unveiled by Russia included prominent television hosts such as Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers.

Notable news personalities like CNN anchor Erin Burnett, as well as MSNBC presenters Rachel Maddow and Joe Scarborough, also found themselves on the list. According to Russia’s criteria, senators, congressmen, and members of think tanks who have been involved in disseminating what it labels as “Russophobic attitudes and fakes” were also targeted. In addition, the heads of companies allegedly supplying weapons to Ukraine were among those banned from entering the Russian Federation.

Simultaneously, Russia revealed that it had denied a consular visit to detained US journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested on espionage charges in March. This decision was reportedly triggered by Washington’s refusal to grant visas to journalists traveling with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to the United Nations in April.

The escalating tensions between Russia and the United States, fueled by the back-and-forth of sanctions and countermeasures, underscore the deteriorating relations between the two nations. As both sides continue to engage in retaliatory actions, the chances of finding common ground and resolving their differences appear increasingly remote.

The ban on American individuals, including a former US president, and the denial of consular access to a detained journalist further strain the already fragile relationship between the two global powers. The international community anxiously watches to see if a pathway towards de-escalation can be found amidst this continuing standoff.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija May 19, 2023

Court Lifts Suspension Order on Abure and Other Labour Party Executives

Justice Hamza Muazu of the FCT High Court on Friday granted an order of stay execution on the suspension of ...

YNaija May 19, 2023

Why the UN Is Seeking $396M Fund to Avert Humanitarian Crisis in Northern Nigeria

In a dire call to action, the United Nations (UN) has declared that immediate intervention is crucial to salvaging a ...

YNaija May 18, 2023

EFCC Probes Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle for Alleged N70bn Fraud

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, is currently under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for an alleged ...

YNaija May 18, 2023

LP Factional Chairman Lamidi Apapa Denies Receiving N500 Million to Sabotage Presidential Election Case

Mr. Lamidi Apapa, the factional National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), has refuted allegations of receiving N500 million to ...

YNaija May 17, 2023

Presidential Tribunal Adjourns Peter Obi’s Pre-Hearing Against Tinubu To May 19

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja witnessed a tense atmosphere on Wednesday as it adjourned proceedings to Friday, May ...

YNaija May 17, 2023

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Calls President-elect Bola Tinubu, Vows to Bolster US-Nigeria Relations

In a bid to bolster the longstanding relationship between the United States and Nigeria, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail