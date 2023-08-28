5 Key Facts About BRICS Expansion and Nigeria’s Deliberations on Membership

The expansion of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) membership is poised to reshape global economic dynamics and potentially challenge the supremacy of US-dominated financial institutions like the World Bank and the IMF. Here are five essential insights into this development and the significance of Nigeria’s absence from the newly admitted members.

BRICS collectively accounts for over 40% of the world’s population and 26% of global economic output. According to the IMF, their combined GDP stands at a considerable 32.1%. This bloc has gradually emerged as a significant player in the global economy, wielding substantial influence and offering an alternative to traditional Western-led institutions. BRICS expansion could curtail the sway of US-led global financial bodies like the World Bank and the IMF. These institutions have long been criticized for their Western-centric policies and decision-making, often disadvantaging nations seeking to diversify their alliances. By enlarging its membership, BRICS aims to provide these nations with an alternative economic avenue, potentially lessening the grip of Western institutions. Despite its exclusion from the expanded BRICS membership, Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, is an attractive candidate for the bloc. With its substantial economic and demographic weight, Nigeria could contribute significantly to BRICS’ influence on the global stage. However, Nigeria’s historical ties with Western powers, especially the United States, have complicated its entry into the bloc. Nigeria’s longstanding relationship with Western powers, spanning over six decades, hasn’t translated into substantial benefits for the country. Observers note that Nigeria’s association with the West hasn’t resulted in the expected economic gains. In response, political scientists and economic analysts urge Nigerian leaders to consider BRICS membership as a way to advance the nation’s economic interests independently. Contrary to rumors of Nigeria’s rejection by BRICS, Vice President Kashim Shettima clarified that Nigeria has not yet applied for membership. Shettima indicated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu intends to approach the decision carefully and inclusively, consulting the National Assembly, the Federal Executive Council, and economic advisory bodies before making an informed choice.

Nigeria’s decision on joining BRICS isn’t straightforward; it’s a mix of good and not-so-good possibilities. Becoming part of BRICS could be like finding a new group of friends who share your interests – in this case, economic interests. It might help Nigeria get some independence from Western money institutions and create new partnerships for growth. This sounds exciting, but there’s a twist.

The twist is that Nigeria has old friends too – like the United States. These friendships have been around for a long time, but they might feel a bit shaky if Nigeria joins BRICS. It’s like trying to make new friends while not upsetting the old ones. Plus, being in BRICS could mean dealing with different viewpoints on the world stage. So, Nigeria’s leaders need to think carefully about what matters more: economic opportunities or long-standing friendships.

The decision isn’t just about money. It’s about who Nigeria wants to be in the changing world. Like deciding which path to take in a story, this choice shapes Nigeria’s identity in the global tale. The BRICS choice might not be crystal clear, but it shows how countries, like people, face tough decisions that mix past, present, and future into a single crossroads.