Renewed Hope: A Magical Journey of Surging Petrol Prices, Inflation Galore, and Now…Renewed Electricity Tariff

“Tough times always last in Nigeria, and Nigerians have learned to be tough by force.”

These words, uttered by an anonymous sage, have resonated with the Nigerian people for generations.

Despite promises of a brighter future, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has failed to deliver on its pledge to bring renewed hope to the nation so far.

Instead, Nigerians find themselves grappling with a series of hardships, from skyrocketing petrol prices to surging inflation, and now, an impending increase in electric tariffs.

One can’t help but wonder: when will Nigerians truly begin to see the dawn of this so-called renewal?

The removal of fuel subsidies was supposed to be a catalyst for progress, a step towards economic liberation. Alas, it has only resulted in a surge in petrol prices, burdening the average citizen and further stifling their already limited purchasing power.

As the cost of living continues to escalate, Nigerians are left to question the efficacy of these market reforms promised by the Tinubu administration.

Now, as the specter of an electricity tariff hike looms over the horizon, Nigerians brace themselves for even greater hardships.

With a monthly subsidy of N50 billion still burdening the electricity sector, the impending increase in tariffs seems inevitable. President Tinubu’s administration finds itself at yet another crossroads, facing the acid test of its commitment to market reform.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had set the current tariff based on certain economic parameters, including an exchange rate of N441/$ and an inflation rate of 16.97%. However, these figures have since become obsolete, rendering the tariff calculations obsolete as well.

The floating of the naira and the removal of subsidies on petrol have contributed to a surge in inflation, with projections suggesting that it may reach a staggering 30% by the end of June. In this environment of economic volatility, the true cost of electricity remains uncertain.

To put things into perspective, let us examine the tariff changes over the years.

In 2015, the average tariff stood at N25 per kilowatt. By September 2020, it had risen to N60 per kilowatt. Fast forward to the MYTO for 2022, and the average tariff had climbed to N64 per kilowatt. Now, with the impending tariff hike, the average tariff is projected to soar to approximately N88 per kilowatt, as the sector attempts to recoup its costs.

These figures paint a grim picture for households and small businesses, who are already struggling to make ends meet. Energy costs alone are set to increase by over 70%, exacerbating the challenges of unemployment and poverty.

Furthermore, the Nigerian electricity grid’s unreliability remains a persistent issue, compounding the problem of affordability.

With available electricity barely surpassing the 3,000MW mark and many consumers losing faith in the system, there is a growing trend towards seeking alternative energy sources. As the Nigerian Electricity Supply Market grapples with apathy from disillusioned consumers, the outlook appears increasingly dire.

In this seemingly endless cycle of broken promises and unfulfilled potential, Nigerians find themselves trapped in a vicious cycle of adversity. The people yearn for genuine change, for a glimmer of the renewed hope they were promised. Yet, with each passing challenge, their faith in the system wanes further.

When will Nigerians truly begin to see the fulfillment of these grand promises? Will their resilience ever be rewarded, or are they condemned to endure perpetual hardships? Only time will tell.

In the meantime, the enigma of Nigeria’s future remains shrouded in uncertainty, leaving the people to navigate the treacherous waters of disillusionment and discontent.

As the nation grapples with these profound questions, one thing is certain: Nigerians will continue to weather the storm with their characteristic resilience and tenacity. For they have learned, through the crucible of adversity, that tough times may last in Nigeria, but their spirit endures.