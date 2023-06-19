Zainab Bulkachuwa Denies Compromising Office Amidst Husband’s Comments

Zainab Bulkachuwa, the former president of the Court of Appeal, has emphatically refuted any claims of compromising her judicial position based on partisan affiliations. Her response came in light of recent comments made by her husband, Adamu Bulkachuwa, during the 9th Senate valedictory session on June 10.

During his speech, Adamu Bulkachuwa admitted to encroaching on his wife’s professional domain while she held office, acknowledging her tolerance and assistance to his colleagues. However, his remarks sparked public outrage, leading to widespread calls for an investigation into his assertions.

In an interview with BBC Hausa, the former senator retracted his statement, asserting that he was not allowed by then Senate President Ahmad Lawan to fully express his thoughts. He clarified that the assistance he referred to was not in a negative context.

Responding to the controversy, Zainab Bulkachuwa released a statement on Sunday, firmly asserting that she had never compromised her judicial integrity throughout her 40-year career in service. She emphasized that her decisions were consistently based on factual evidence, legal principles, and her unwavering commitment to upholding her oath of office.

The former Court of Appeal president further highlighted that her conduct had always respected the independence of her fellow justices, affirming that she had never interfered with their judicial functions. She expressed confidence that her former colleagues on the bench could attest to this fact.

