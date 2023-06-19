Akpabio Tells Wike to Foster New G5 for APC’s 2027 Victory; Super Eagles Qualify for 2023 AFCON with Thrilling Victory over Sierra Leone | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Super Eagles Qualify for 2023 AFCON with Thrilling Victory over Sierra Leone

Akpabio Tells Wike to Foster New G5 for APC’s 2027 Victory

NDLEA Arrests Qatar-Based Drug Kingpins Linked to Nigerian Syndicates

Wike Reveals Near-Death Poisoning Experience at PDP Secretariat

CBN Affirms Unrestricted Access to Domiciliary Accounts and Unification of FX Market

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

During a thanksgiving reception at Nyesom Wike’s residence in Rumueprikom, Godswill Akpabio, the former governor of Akwa Ibom State, urged Wike and his associates in the G5 group to establish another dissatisfied faction within the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Akpabio believes that this move would facilitate a smooth victory for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming 2027 presidential election.

Expressing gratitude for Wike’s efforts in advocating for justice in Nigeria, Akpabio commended the G5 governors who formed the Integrity Group within the PDP. These prominent politicians had opposed the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the party’s candidate in the previous presidential election held on February 25.

“We are very delighted and proud to have the G5. Please ensure that in 2027, another G5 emerges so that APC will continue to thrive in this country. And if you like, you can add two more, making it G7 instead of G5,” stated Akpabio.

Wike had previously supported the return of power to Southern Nigeria and endorsed the APC candidate, Bola Tinubu, over his party’s choice of Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 presidential election.

Super Eagles Qualify for 2023 AFCON with Thrilling Victory over Sierra Leone

In a thrilling match held at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Monrovia, Liberia, the Super Eagles of Nigeria secured their qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a 3-2 victory over Sierra Leone. The crucial winning goal came in stoppage time from Kelechi Iheanacho, sealing the Super Eagles’ place in the continental competition.

Manager Jose Peseiro fielded an attacking lineup, featuring in-form players such as Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, and Moses Simon. The Eagles showcased their intent early on, with Osimhen’s header being denied by Sierra Leonean goalkeeper Ibrahim Sesay. Chukwueze had opportunities to extend the lead but failed to capitalize.

However, the breakthrough came in the 22nd minute when Osimhen capitalized on a long ball, executing a perfect lob over the onrushing Sesay. He doubled his tally in the 32nd minute, slotting the ball between Sesay’s legs to make it 2-0. These goals elevated Osimhen to sixth place on the Super Eagles’ all-time top scorers’ list.

Nigeria’s dominance waned towards halftime, and Sierra Leone took advantage, pulling a goal back through Mustapha Bundu’s powerful strike. The Leone Stars continued to apply pressure, eventually equalizing with Augustus Kargbo’s long-range effort in the 84th minute.

Just as a draw seemed likely, Saidu Sanusi displayed a moment of brilliance, dribbling through the Sierra Leonean defense and setting up Kelechi Iheanacho for a simple tap-in in stoppage time, securing the victory for Nigeria.

With 12 points from five games, the Super Eagles sit atop their group, followed by Guinea-Bissau with 10 points. Sierra Leone holds the third spot with five points, while Sao Tome sits at the bottom with only one point.

Nigeria’s final group game will be against Sao Tome in September. The Super Eagles can now focus on preparing for the AFCON tournament, set to take place in Ivory Coast next year.

NDLEA Arrests Qatar-Based Drug Kingpins Linked to Nigerian Syndicates

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has made significant strides in its fight against drug trafficking with the recent arrests of Eyah Nnamdi and Ugwuoke Oluchukwu, suspected drug kingpins based in Qatar. This operation marks a major breakthrough in the agency’s efforts to dismantle international drug networks.

According to Femi Babafemi, the spokesperson for NDLEA, the first arrest was made on June 9 at the Lagos airport. Oluchukwu, who was attempting to board a Qatar Airways flight to Doha using an Ivorien passport under the name Hien Narcisse, caught the attention of NDLEA officers. Upon a thorough examination of his black carry-on luggage, they discovered a false bottom concealing two parcels of crystalline substance. The substance, weighing 1kg, tested positive for methamphetamine.

Further investigation revealed that Oluchukwu is a Nigerian citizen who had acquired the Ivorien passport for his travels. He confessed to traveling to Qatar in August 2022 and returning to Nigeria in April 2023 to finalize arrangements for the transportation of the drug consignment.

The subsequent probe led the NDLEA operatives to Oluchukwu’s senior partner in the drug trade, known as “Murphy,” who was found in Eziani, his hometown in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu state. Eyah Celestine Nnamdi, also known as “Murphy,” had been living in Indonesia for several years before relocating to Doha.

Oluchukwu, who is originally from Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu state, claimed to hold a National Diploma in Electrical Engineering. The prompt deployment of NDLEA operatives to Eziani on June 10 resulted in the arrest of Nnamdi.

Wike Reveals Near-Death Poisoning Experience at PDP Secretariat

Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers state, has disclosed that he narrowly escaped death from poisoning in 2018. Speaking during a thanksgiving service at St. Peters Anglican Church in Obio-Akpor LGA of Rivers state, Wike revealed that he had been flown out of the country urgently for medical treatment after being poisoned at the party secretariat.

Wike expressed gratitude to God for preserving his life and recalled the challenges he faced during his tenure as governor. He stated that in December 2018, he was unable to attend a Thanksgiving event due to his deteriorating health. He recounted the seriousness of his condition and how he refrained from speaking during the state banquet on January 1, 2019, delegating the duty to the deputy governor instead.

Furthermore, Wike shared another life-threatening experience that occurred after the presidential primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2022. He revealed that one of the engines of the aircraft he was traveling in exploded shortly after take-off, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing in Port Harcourt. Wike expressed gratitude for their safe arrival and acknowledged the presence of ambulances and fire service trucks during the landing.

The former governor chose to keep these incidents a secret to prevent causing alarm among his supporters. He emphasized the challenges faced by leaders and how people often underestimate the difficulties they encounter.

Wike also discussed his support for Godswill Akpabio’s bid for the presidency of the 10th Senate, citing Akpabio’s previous assistance during his own governorship campaign in 2014. He acknowledged Akpabio’s contribution of N200 million to his campaign and expressed his gratitude by endorsing Akpabio in return.

CBN Affirms Unrestricted Access to Domiciliary Accounts and Unification of FX Market

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has clarified that cash deposits into domiciliary accounts will not be subject to restrictions, ensuring customers will have unhindered access to funds in their accounts. This statement was issued following a meeting with the bankers’ committee to discuss recent operational changes to the foreign exchange market and the implications of policy changes for the banking public.

The new directive from the CBN nullifies the transaction limit that banks had previously imposed on domiciliary accounts in compliance with regulatory instructions. This move aims to promote transparency, liquidity, and price discovery in the foreign exchange market, thereby improving the supply of foreign exchange. The CBN intends to discourage speculation, enhance customer confidence, and ensure overall stability in the market. Additional guidance will be provided to authorized dealers and the general public in due course.

The CBN emphasizes that all visible and invisible transactions, including medical expenses, school fees, travel allowances, and other remittances, are eligible for the investors’ and exporters’ (I&E) window. Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) are required to process eligible invisible transactions promptly, using the applicable rate at the I&E window. Ordinary domiciliary account holders will have unrestricted access to their funds, with a daily limit of cash deposits not exceeding $10,000 or its equivalent via telegraphic transfer.

DMBs are expected to provide returns to the CBN, including the purpose of such transactions, while conducting proper Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures and adhering to anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism financing laws. Cash deposits into domiciliary accounts will remain unrestricted, and the CBN will prioritize the settlement of committed FX forward transactions to boost market confidence.

The cash reserve ratio (CRR) will continue its implementation, ensuring equitable processes across the banking industry. The CBN reaffirms its commitment to maintaining a stable and efficient FX market that meets the needs of all legitimate users.