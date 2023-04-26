WhatsApp Users Can Now Access their Accounts on up to Four Devices, says Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms, the parent company of WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, announced on Tuesday that WhatsApp users can now access their accounts on up to four devices. This new feature expands on the platform’s previous capability of being used on multiple “non-phone” devices, such as computers.

In his Facebook post, Zuckerberg stated: “Starting today, you can log into the same WhatsApp account on up to four phones.” The new feature will allow users to seamlessly switch between devices while maintaining the same level of privacy and security through end-to-end encryption.

This update comes after WhatsApp introduced its multi-device support feature in 2021, which allowed users to access the service on multiple non-phone devices without needing to connect to the smartphone app. The company ensured its users that their security measures would remain the same with the new system.

The new feature is expected to be beneficial for individuals who use multiple devices, such as a phone and a tablet or a phone and a computer. It will also make it easier for individuals who share a phone number, such as a family or business, to access the same account on different devices.

The new multiple-device support feature for WhatsApp is a welcomed update for users who require access to their accounts on multiple devices. With end-to-end encryption still in place, the feature provides a seamless and secure way to stay connected on the go.