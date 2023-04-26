The Media Blog: The Geng Ng | What Happened to the Hottest Creator Group in Nigeria?

What’s up with the Geng Ng?

This popular creator group based in Lagos, Nigeria, has been making waves on social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. With members like Frances Theodore, Eni “The lipgloss boy” Adeoluwa, Ammie, Maliya Michael, Eronini, Tobe, Chisom, SoftMadeIt, Susan Pwajok, and Priscilla Ajoke Ojo, they have managed to garner over 200k Instagram followers, 300k TikTok followers, and almost 100k YouTube subscribers, amassing over 2 million views.

Their success is undeniable, having worked with big companies and collaborated with top artists like Zlatan and Rema.

However, it’s not just their fame and fortune that sets them apart – they also value collaboration and supporting one another.

Initially, The Geng was formed as a way for the members to create videos and promote their individual brands, but it has since evolved into a tight-knit family. They travel together, attend fancy parties and movie premieres, and even surprise each other with birthday parties like Eni did for Priscilla.

Beyond being trendsetters, The Geng is also inspiring upcoming Gen Z creators to follow their lead in terms of collaboration and individualism. Eni, in particular, is changing the game for male beauty and fashion content and even became the European Union Ambassador to Africa, touring different countries to promote peace and progress.

We can’t help but wonder where The Geng has been lately, as their presence on social media has been relatively quiet. Nevertheless, we eagerly anticipate what these creators will come up with next, as they are undoubtedly ones to watch in the world of influencers.