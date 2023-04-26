The Media Blog: The Geng Ng | What Happened to the Hottest Creator Group in Nigeria?

What’s up with the Geng Ng?

This popular creator group based in Lagos, Nigeria, has been making waves on social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. With members like Frances Theodore, Eni “The lipgloss boy” Adeoluwa, Ammie, Maliya Michael, Eronini, Tobe, Chisom, SoftMadeIt, Susan Pwajok, and Priscilla Ajoke Ojo, they have managed to garner over 200k Instagram followers, 300k TikTok followers, and almost 100k YouTube subscribers, amassing over 2 million views.

Their success is undeniable, having worked with big companies and collaborated with top artists like Zlatan and Rema.

However, it’s not just their fame and fortune that sets them apart – they also value collaboration and supporting one another.

Initially, The Geng was formed as a way for the members to create videos and promote their individual brands, but it has since evolved into a tight-knit family. They travel together, attend fancy parties and movie premieres, and even surprise each other with birthday parties like Eni did for Priscilla.

Beyond being trendsetters, The Geng is also inspiring upcoming Gen Z creators to follow their lead in terms of collaboration and individualism. Eni, in particular, is changing the game for male beauty and fashion content and even became the European Union Ambassador to Africa, touring different countries to promote peace and progress.

We can’t help but wonder where The Geng has been lately, as their presence on social media has been relatively quiet. Nevertheless, we eagerly anticipate what these creators will come up with next, as they are undoubtedly ones to watch in the world of influencers.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija April 26, 2023

The Media Blog: OneJoblessBoy is the TV and podcast curator we didn’t know we needed

Podcasting has seen a steady rise in popularity as a medium for Nigerian creators to engage in conversations about various ...

YNaija April 26, 2023

The Media Blog: Tayo Aina is Doing Real Magic With Travel Blogging

Tayo Aina is one of Africa’s foremost Youtube content creators. His unique and captivating content has captured the hearts of ...

YNaija April 24, 2023

The Media Blog: Maraji is Building Her Career at Her Own Pace and We Love to See It!

Maraji, whose real name is Gloria Oloruntobi, has taken the world by storm with her hilarious comedy skits on social ...

YNaija April 24, 2023

From writing to events, to PR, to TV, now to Film: Chude Jideonwo’s ‘Awaiting Trial’ bags AMVCA nomination

Nigerian media mogul Chude Jideonwo has added another feather to his cap as his debut film, “Awaiting Trial,” earns a ...

YNaija April 21, 2023

The Media Blog: The Inside Story of Meghan Markle’s Decision to Sit Out King Charles’ Coronation

Meghan Markle’s decision not to attend King Charles’ coronation has sparked intense debate, with many speculating that it is a ...

YNaija April 19, 2023

Adekunle Gold gifts Simi a diamond necklace on her 35th birthday

Nigerian singer Simi Bolatito Kosoko is currently feeling all the love after celebrating her 35th birthday. The mother of one ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail