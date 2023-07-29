Whitemoney Narrates Distressing Experience with Embezzling Social Media Handler #BBNaijaAllStars

BBNaija All Stars housemate, Whitemoney, whose real name is Hazel Oyeze Onou, recently opened up about a heartbreaking experience during a candid conversation with fellow housemates on Friday night.

He disclosed that he fell victim to betrayal by his social media handler, identified as Promised, during the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition of the reality show.

According to Whitemoney, Promised embezzled his hard-earned money while he was in the BBNaija house, leaving him in a state of shock and disappointment.

As a result, the aspiring entrepreneur had to confront the post-show challenges entirely alone, without the support of a dedicated team.

The burden of navigating this difficult period took a severe toll on Whitemoney’s mental well-being, leading him to seek professional help through therapy to cope with the distressing situation.

The talented and resilient housemate further revealed that he serves as a brand ambassador for several esteemed local and international companies.

Despite this, many fans and admirers suggested that he should explore opportunities in the culinary world, given his exceptional cooking skills. Consequently, Whitemoney founded an online restaurant, known for serving the best jollof in Nigeria, which operates in both Lagos and Abuja.

However, Whitemoney candidly admitted that he did not possess the financial means to establish his dream restaurant, as recommended by his admirers. Instead, he ingeniously collaborated with other prominent restaurants on Lagos Island, owning a stake of two to three percent in their investments.

He said, “I’m a multiple brand ambassador to companies both local and international, what many people don’t know is owing to the fact most people have always suggested that I should be cooking or stuff like that, so I have online Whitemoney party jollof in Lagos and Abuja.

“It is the best jolly in Nigeria no cap, and we are opening one in London in September as well and it is online.

“But most people don’t know that I co-own most of the popular restaurants that people go to eat on the Island in Lagos.

“I don’t have that kind of money to open my dream restaurant, so I partner with others to owe two per cent or three per cent of the investment.”

