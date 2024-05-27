Weekend Recap In Case You Missed It | Harrysong, Whitemoney, FG, AGN

Harrysong and ex-wife trade words on the internet

Nigerian singer Harrysong and his ex-wife Alexer Peres aired their marital issues when the singer first accused his ex-wife of having extramarital affairs and birthing children that were not his.

Alexer took to Instagram, explaining how Harrysong ruined their relationship with his unfaithful ways. She called him a cheater, accused him of infecting her with an STD and that he bedwets.

The couple were married in March 2021, and their union was blessed with two children; however, they separated in January as they could no longer hide their disdain for each other in their marriage.

Big Brother Naija reality TV winner Whitemoney has claimed he has an unmatched talent in the music entertainment industry.

The reality TV star had once claimed that he would bring home a Grammy award when he began his musical journey as he’d always aspired.

In a recent conversation with Doyin, another BBN ex-housemate, Whitemoney confidently stated that no artist could match his talent as his sound was distinctive and unlike any other in the Nigerian music industry.

“I am the first of my kind. I created my kind of sound, and I do not look up to my colleagues. I am not the best, but nobody is better than me,” he said.

Earlier last week, reports that the federal government was banning smoking and ritual scenes in Nollywood movies and series spread across the country. Still, Shaibu Husseini, the executive director of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), clarified that he did not announce a ban but instead spoke about the NFVCB and its standing regulations.

The executive director stated that he had been misquoted and did not speak on behalf of the federal government.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has announced that it would hold a candlelight procession for three of its late actors, namely Mr Ibu, Amaechi Muonagor, and Zulu Adigwe.

The candlelight procession is set to be held on June 14 in Lagos, Abuja and Asaba.