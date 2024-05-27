Catch-up on “Criminal” Set for Release on May 31st

“Criminal”, a Nollywood film directed by Dolapo Adigun, is all everyone has been talking about as the film introduces an exciting trope in Nigerian film history.

Set to be released across cinemas nationwide, “Criminal” will explicitly detail a day in the lives of an ex-criminal and his gang as they hold a hospital and all its residents’ hostage, demanding that a doctor and her co-workers rescue the life of his younger brother who has been mortally wounded.

Produced by Anthill Studios and written by Niyi Akinmolayan, the film casts Funlolar Aofiyebi-Raimi, Chuks Joseph, Gbubemi Ejeye, Bryan Okoye, Uzor Arukwe, Segun Arinze, Og Tega, and Obehi Aburime.

In an industry that has rarely explored other themes in the filmmaking world, Dolapo Adigun chooses to show her audience what a hostage situation in Nigeria might look like.

The movie is Anthill Studios’ second submission for a box office movie in the year, and its premiere is on May 26th, ahead of its nationwide release on May 31st.