Hollywood Actress Michelle Yeoh Marries Fiancé After 19-Year Engagement

After nearly two decades of being engaged, Hollywood actress Michelle Yeoh, aged 60, has finally exchanged vows with businessman Jean Todt. The intimate wedding took place in Geneva, Switzerland, with close friends and family in attendance on Thursday.

The news of their long-awaited nuptials was shared by former Ferrari Formula One driver, Felipe Massa, who posted pictures of the couple and their wedding program on Instagram. However, the newlyweds have not made any public statements or social media posts about their marriage yet.

The wedding program offered a glimpse into their heartwarming love story, revealing that Yeoh and Todt met in Shanghai on June 4, 2004. A mere two months later, on July 26, 2004, Jean Todt proposed, and Michelle Yeoh joyfully accepted. Now, after 6,992 days of being together, they celebrated their special moment together on July 27, 2023.

This joyous occasion follows Michelle Yeoh’s historic win at the 2023 Oscars, where she made history as the first Asian woman to receive the coveted Best Actress award in the awards’ 95-year history.

Her remarkable performance in the blockbuster movie “Everything Everywhere All at Once” earned accolades, and the film also secured an impressive total of seven awards, including Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Director categories.

As the Hollywood star and the businessman embark on this new chapter together, their love story continues to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide, celebrating their enduring commitment and shared happiness.