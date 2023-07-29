Zenith Bank Reappoints Dame Adaora Umeoji as Deputy Managing Director

The Board of Zenith Bank Plc has made a notable announcement, revealing the reappointment of Dame (Dr) Adaora Umeoji, OON, as the Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of the bank.

The news was officially conveyed in a notice filed with the Nigerian Exchange today.

According to the notice, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has granted its ‘No Objection’ to the re-engagement of Dame Adaora Umeoji as Deputy Managing Director. As a result, her return to the position is scheduled to take effect from August 2, 2023.

The notice read: “Zenith Bank Plc “The Bank” hereby informs its shareholders, NGX and the investing public that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has given its ‘No Objection’ to the re-engagement of Dame (Dr) Adaora Umeoji as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of the bank. The re-engagement is effective August 2, 2023.

The reappointment of Dame Adaora Umeoji signifies the bank’s recognition of her valuable contributions and expertise in her previous role. Her extensive experience and dedication to the organization have earned her the trust and approval of the CBN, solidifying her position as a key leader within Zenith Bank Plc.