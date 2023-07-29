‘My Husband’s Runs Girl Used Juju on Him’ – Tunde Ayeni’s Wife Defends Him Against Paternity Scandal

In response to the ongoing paternity scandal involving her husband, Tunde Ayeni, Biola Ayeni has come forward to defend him against the allegations made by Abuja-based lawyer Adaobi Alagwu. Alagwu claimed to be the mother of Ayeni’s child and alleged that they were romantically involved in 2019.

In an interview with ThisDay, Biola passionately stood by her husband of 31 years, stating that he does not have a child outside of their marriage. She attributed the scandal to her husband’s prominence and success, making him a target for traducers and “runs girls” who employ diabolical means to manipulate unsuspecting victims.

Biola expressed her unwavering support for her husband, emphasizing that no amount of evidence could convince her otherwise, as she did not marry him as a flirt. She pointed out that money, friends, and strange women with juju (Jazz) can cause men to misbehave.

The Ayenis’ legal team has warned Alagwu to stop presenting herself as Mrs. Ayeni, as she is not and never will be. Biola also took a swipe at Alagwu, labeling her a “desperate gold digger” seeking to become Mrs. Ayeni by pinning a child on him.

Dismissing Alagwu’s claim that the child bears Tunde Ayeni’s surname, Biola clarified that the child is not her husband’s. She confidently stated that the child’s name would eventually change to her father’s name when Alagwu tires of using the borrowed surname.

As the paternity tussle continues to draw attention, Biola Ayeni remains steadfast in her support of her husband, expressing her conviction in their legal marriage and defending him against what she perceives as baseless and desperate allegations.