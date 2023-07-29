‘My Husband’s Runs Girl Used Juju on Him’ – Tunde Ayeni’s Wife Defends Him Against Paternity Scandal

In response to the ongoing paternity scandal involving her husband, Tunde Ayeni, Biola Ayeni has come forward to defend him against the allegations made by Abuja-based lawyer Adaobi Alagwu. Alagwu claimed to be the mother of Ayeni’s child and alleged that they were romantically involved in 2019.

In an interview with ThisDay, Biola passionately stood by her husband of 31 years, stating that he does not have a child outside of their marriage. She attributed the scandal to her husband’s prominence and success, making him a target for traducers and “runs girls” who employ diabolical means to manipulate unsuspecting victims.

Biola expressed her unwavering support for her husband, emphasizing that no amount of evidence could convince her otherwise, as she did not marry him as a flirt. She pointed out that money, friends, and strange women with juju (Jazz) can cause men to misbehave.

The Ayenis’ legal team has warned Alagwu to stop presenting herself as Mrs. Ayeni, as she is not and never will be. Biola also took a swipe at Alagwu, labeling her a “desperate gold digger” seeking to become Mrs. Ayeni by pinning a child on him.

Dismissing Alagwu’s claim that the child bears Tunde Ayeni’s surname, Biola clarified that the child is not her husband’s. She confidently stated that the child’s name would eventually change to her father’s name when Alagwu tires of using the borrowed surname.

As the paternity tussle continues to draw attention, Biola Ayeni remains steadfast in her support of her husband, expressing her conviction in their legal marriage and defending him against what she perceives as baseless and desperate allegations.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija July 29, 2023

Swifties Strike Again: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Concert Generates Earthquake in Seattle

During Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated Eras Tour concert at Lumen Field in Seattle, devoted fans, known as Swifties, created seismic ...

YNaija July 29, 2023

Hollywood Actress Michelle Yeoh Marries Fiancé After 19-Year Engagement

After nearly two decades of being engaged, Hollywood actress Michelle Yeoh, aged 60, has finally exchanged vows with businessman Jean ...

YNaija July 29, 2023

Whitemoney Narrates Distressing Experience with Embezzling Social Media Handler #BBNaijaAllStars

BBNaija All Stars housemate, Whitemoney, whose real name is Hazel Oyeze Onou, recently opened up about a heartbreaking experience during ...

YNaija July 28, 2023

The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

YNaija July 27, 2023

Senate Reveals President Tinubu’s 28 Ministerial Nominees (See Full List)

President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial list has finally been presented before the Senate. Among the prominent names featured on the list ...

YNaija July 27, 2023

President Tinubu’s Ministerial List Reportedly Includes Wike, Oyetola, el-Rufai, and Others

According to reports from The Nation, President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial list includes former governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail