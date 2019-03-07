The Big 5: Three injured as explosion rocks APC campaign venue in Uyo; IG deploys DIGs, 227 CPs for March 9 elections | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today:

EFCC arraigns ex-Skye Bank chair

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arraigned Tunde Ayeni, a former Chairman, Board of Directors, Skye Bank Plc, before Justice Valentine Ashi of a Federal Capital Territory, FCT High Court, Apo on a four-count charge, bordering on criminal breach of trust to the tune of N4,597,500,000.

Mr Ayeni was arraigned along with Timothy Oguntayo, for allegedly conspiring at different times to fraudulently divert depositors’ funds domiciled at Skye Bank Plc to personal use.

Fayose’s ex-aide, others defect to APC

Ayodeji Adu, a Special Assistant on Local Government Affairs under the Ayo Fayose administration in Ekiti, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress. Adu, along with some PDP supporters in Afao Ekiti, announced their defection when the campaign train of the APC House of Assembly candidate in Irepodun/Ifelodun State Constituency II, Hakeem Jamiu, arrived the community on Wednesday.

IG deploys DIGs , 227 CPs for March 9 elections

Ahead of Saturday’s Governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections, the acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has deployed seven Deputy Inspectors-General of Police in the six geopolitical zones across the country to supervise election security. He has also dispatched 10 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to the police zonal commands and 277 Commissioners of Police to complement the efforts of the CPs in the 36 state commands and the Federal Capital Territory. A statement in Abuja on Wednesday by the Force spokesman, ACP Frank Mba, disclosed that this would form part of the security management base for the command CPs. Three injured as explosion rocks APC campaign venue in Uyo Three persons were said to have been injured on Tuesday evening during an explosion that occurred at the campaign ground of the All Progressives Congress, along Four Lane Uyo, Akwa Ibom. The incident, it was gathered, occurred at about 7.30pm when some gunmen who arrived the venue in a car, threw explosives before opening fire on victims suspected to be members and supporters of the APC. Eyewitnesses said the attackers carried out the operation within a few seconds and sped off before security operatives at the premises could return fire. Buhari drums up support for APC candidates President Muhammadu Buhari has drummed up support for the candidates of his All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday, urging Nigerians to vote for APC flagbearers on Saturday. According to him, security agencies will ensure a peaceful exercise. In his message to Nigerians on the rescheduled election, the President described Saturday as important as February 23, when the Presidential and National Assembly elections were held.