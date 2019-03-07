Article

The Big 5: Three injured as explosion rocks APC campaign venue in Uyo; IG deploys DIGs, 227 CPs for March 9 elections | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today:

EFCC arraigns ex-Skye Bank chair

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arraigned Tunde Ayeni, a former Chairman, Board of Directors, Skye Bank Plc, before Justice Valentine Ashi of a Federal Capital Territory, FCT High Court, Apo on a four-count charge, bordering on criminal breach of trust to the tune of N4,597,500,000.

Mr Ayeni was arraigned along with Timothy Oguntayo, for allegedly conspiring at different times to fraudulently divert depositors’ funds domiciled at Skye Bank Plc to personal use.

Fayose’s ex-aide, others defect to APC

Ayodeji Adu, a Special Assistant on Local Government Affairs under the Ayo Fayose administration in Ekiti, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress. Adu, along with some PDP supporters in Afao Ekiti, announced their defection when the campaign train of the APC House of Assembly candidate in Irepodun/Ifelodun State Constituency II, Hakeem Jamiu, arrived the community on Wednesday.

Ahead of Saturday’s Governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections, the acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has deployed seven Deputy  Inspectors-General of Police in the six geopolitical zones across the country to supervise election security.

He has also dispatched 10 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to the police zonal commands and 277 Commissioners of Police to complement the efforts of the CPs in the 36 state commands and the Federal Capital Territory. A statement in Abuja on Wednesday by the Force spokesman, ACP Frank Mba, disclosed that this would form part of the security management base for the command CPs.

Three injured as explosion rocks APC campaign venue in Uyo

Eyewitnesses said the attackers carried out the operation within a few seconds and sped off before security operatives at the premises could return fire.

Buhari drums up support for APC candidates

President Muhammadu Buhari has drummed up support for the candidates of his All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday, urging Nigerians to vote for APC flagbearers on Saturday. According to him, security agencies will ensure a peaceful exercise. In his message to Nigerians on the rescheduled election, the President described Saturday as important as February 23, when the Presidential and National Assembly elections were held.

 

 

 

Tags: , , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo March 6, 2019

The Late 5: Tribunal hears Atiku, PDP’s application for inspection of electoral materials; No public holiday in Lagos on Friday – Commissioner | Other stories

Here are stories that drove conversation today: No public holiday in Lagos on Friday – Commissioner The Lagos State Government ...

Ify Ajumobi March 6, 2019

Accelerate Labs alum Ikenna Ubah is revolutionizing Biomaass energy with Ubabio

The first thing that came to my mind when I got to the factory of Ubabio Biomass Energy Solutions in ...

Bernard Dayo March 6, 2019

How Steven Spielberg’s push against Netflix can hurt the chances of African movies at the Oscars

The 91st Academy Awards, for which critical darling Roma took home major wins, came with a surprising post-script: Steven Spielberg wants the ...

Bernard Dayo March 6, 2019

The Big 5: I’ll retire to Daura in 2023 – Buhari; EFCC seizes Babalele’s passport | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today: I’ll retire to Daura in 2023 – Buhari President Buhari has ...

Bernard Dayo March 5, 2019

The Late 5: I’ll keep attacking Buhari’s govt. – Obasanjo; We are anxious to meet Atiku in court – APC campaign council | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Don’t go to court when you lose election, go home – Apostle ...

Bernard Dayo March 5, 2019

The Big 5: Disrupt Saturday’s election in Kwara and risk your lives – Lai Mohammed to thugs; Emefiele still CBN governor Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today: Police arrest 323 suspected electoral offenders The Nigeria Police Force said ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail