Today’s Noisemakers: Afro VII, Joey Akan, Teddy A, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

I have decided to give up poverty for Lent. Address me as a person of wealth henceforth. Be blessed — FK. (@fkabudu) March 6, 2019

Meanwhile, from the end of season 6, it’s like Sansa started wearing Deola Sagoe. — K10 (@officiallyk10) March 6, 2019

If you clowns like go and vote Jimi Agbaje to “teach Tinubu a lesson” . You will end up in i thy know — TW (@TobiWilliams) March 6, 2019

Really worried about violence during the gubernatorial elections in Lagos on Saturday. — Abike (@Jollz) March 6, 2019

No matter how you analyze it, no one truly knows how Sean Tizzle moved from A-list to upcoming again. I have tried to have a conversation about it with him, also talked to D’tunes. Nobody knows what happened! It’s one of the strangest cases of the Nigerian music industry. — Joey Akan (@JoeyAkan) March 6, 2019

OAPs are not DJs. Many of them are on the take and don’t GAF about music or most of the artists. Their main worry is sucking up to WizDavTuTiwa and more recently, Burna. https://t.co/6xkZO3ZPU2 — T. Rankïn’ ∆ (@AfroVII) March 6, 2019

When i drop my next single I’ll have most of the ex housemates in the video just to take a piss on these hating ass trolls. We out here making major moves individually and collectively but you, what are YOU really doing with your life other than talk horse crap on the internet? — Teddy-A (@BadmanTeddyA) March 6, 2019