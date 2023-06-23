Recording Academy Welcomes Joey Akan and Dolapo Amusat as Professional Members

Nigeria’s vibrant music industry is gaining recognition on a global scale as two influential figures, Joey Akan and Dolapo Amusat have joined the esteemed ranks of the Recording Academy.

Joey Akan, a multi-award-winning journalist, writer, A&R, and media consultant, has established himself as a prominent figure in Nigerian music. His impressive career spans various domains, including broadcasting, hosting, public relations, and commentary on topics ranging from African music and urban pop culture to politics, sport, race, gender, and sexuality.

With over five years as the Music Editor of Pulse Nigeria, Joey led a team of creatives at the Pulse Entertainment Desk, providing invaluable insights into the music industry. He has delved into the depths of the music distribution business, explored Africa’s rich sounds, and celebrated the vibrant culture of music.

Joey’s expertise has made him a trusted consultant for major record labels, actors, musicians, and creatives, offering tailored advice on A&R, communications, and promotion strategies.

Dolapo Amusat, the visionary founder of WeTalkSound on the other hand brings a unique perspective to the industry. Despite building a successful career in the tech world, Dolapo’s love for art and music has always burned brightly.

His fascination with rap music was sparked by his cousin, who introduced him to the captivating sounds of hip-hop, with 50 Cent as a particular favorite. Over time, Dolapo’s interest expanded to embrace Nigerian music icons such as MI, Sauce Kid, Sound Sultan, 2Baba, and P-Square, alongside international legends like Lil Wayne and Eminem.

Membership in the Recording Academy is an exceptional achievement that empowers individuals to shape the future of the music industry. As professional members, Joey Akan and Dolapo Amusat will play integral roles in this transformative journey.

Their involvement goes beyond mere recognition and includes submitting products for GRAMMY Awards consideration, actively participating in the voting process, proposing amendments to GRAMMY Awards rules, running for Recording Academy Board positions or committees, engaging in exclusive member-only programs, and advocating for fellow musicians.

The Recording Academy offers three distinct membership types: Voting Membership for recording creators, Professional Membership for executives supporting creators, and GRAMMY U for college students aspiring to build careers in the music industry.

In order to receive an invitation to join the Academy, individuals must be recommended by their industry peers and undergo a rigorous peer review process.

Joey Akan and Dolapo Amusat’s inclusion in the Recording Academy as professional members is not only a testament to their achievements but also a testament to the growing influence of Nigerian music on the global stage.

Their wealth of knowledge, experience, and passion will undoubtedly propel the industry forward, shaping its evolution and fostering opportunities for musicians.

The Recording Academy has definitely gained two extraordinary voices, poised to leave an indelible mark on the future of the music industry.